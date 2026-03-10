UK Ministry of Defense Selects TrellisWare Technologies - Leading Waveform Developer To Deliver More Than 5,000 Radios

The project will see the British Army deploying TrellisWare's tactical radios utilizing the company's industry-best TSM® and Katana™ waveforms, providing the Army with the latest and most advanced, resilient, and interoperable MANET (Mobile Ad-Hoc Networking) systems available.

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrellisWare, the global leader in resilient waveforms and interoperable tactical radios, today announced that the company, through its UK partner Blacktree Technologies, has been selected by the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) to provide TrellisWare tactical radios.

The extensive evaluation and specific selection of TrellisWare's radios and waveforms aligns perfectly with the emerging MoD waveform strategy and further demonstrates its concerted approach to affordably, yet best, modernize UK defense networks at the pace and level of scrutiny demanded by current global threats.

The technological advantages of the TrellisWare product suite, coupled with the fact that the solutions are mission-proven and fully interoperable with other NATO nations' communications systems, played a significant role in the decision for the MoD to work with TrellisWare.

"We are honored to work with the Ministry of Defense and British Army to fortify their communications infrastructure and help ensure mission success going forward," says Metin Bayram, CEO of TrellisWare Technologies. "The strategic utilization of TrellisWare waveforms will provide the resiliency and extended coverage needed to maintain clear and consistent communications across the contested and congested spectrum environments they will surely encounter on the battlefields of today and tomorrow."

The TrellisWare systems deliver voice, data and position location information via unique Barrage™ Relay Networking, providing the ability to scale to many hundreds of nodes in a single Radio Frequency channel, allowing extremely efficient use of very limited spectrum. This has the potential to give many more individual users the benefit of access to battlefield situational services versus other solutions offered in the tactical communications market today.

About TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Diego, California, TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. the global leader in resilient waveforms and interoperable tactical radios that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the industry standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications that help ensure mission success across today's highly contested battlespaces. For more information, please call 858-753-1600 or write to sales@trellisware.com.

