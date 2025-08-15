circle x black
Vantage Foundation Partners with Blue Dragon Children's Foundation to Protect Children and Prevent Human Trafficking

15 agosto 2025 | 11.16
HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation has strengthened its commitment to child protection through Blue Dragon Children's Foundation in Vietnam. The collaboration focuses on rescuing children from trafficking and exploitation, providing them with safety, education, and a pathway to a brighter future.

Blue Dragon is widely recognized for its holistic approach: rescuing children from danger and providing them with long-term support while preventing trafficking through education and outreach. Many at-risk youths come from rural areas seeking work in cities, where they face heightened vulnerability to traffickers' false promises. Blue Dragon works with schools and communities to keep kids in school, teaches them to stay safe from trafficking, and empower families to protect their children.

"Traffickers prey on hope," said Michael Brosowski, Founder of Blue Dragon. "When families are informed, that hope becomes strength, not weakness."

During a recent visit to Blue Dragon's center in Hanoi, Vantage Foundation volunteers connected directly with the children and staff. The team helped prepare and shared meals with children at the center, creating moments of joy, encouragement, and connection.

"These moments are a reminder that healing often begins with something as simple as a shared meal and a kind word," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation.

Beyond rescue, Blue Dragon provides free education to homeless and underprivileged children, helping them catch up academically and reintegrate into mainstream schooling. Vantage Foundation supports the expansion of these programs, ensuring more children can access safety, education, and long-term support.

"We believe lasting change starts with dignity and opportunity," added Steven Xie. "Blue Dragon's holistic, human-centered approach is deeply inspiring, and we are honored to be able to make a difference."

With this collaboration, Vantage Foundation reaffirms its commitment to protecting vulnerable children, preventing human trafficking, and building safer communities. The partnership reflects a shared vision: that every child deserves the chance to grow up free from exploitation, with the tools and opportunities to thrive.

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

