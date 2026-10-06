Veeva DQS Cleans Data for More Than 1 Million Subjects Across Over 1,000 Studies

Automates data reconciliation, saving clinical teams significant cost, time, and effort

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Veeva DQS (Data Quality System) has aggregated and cleaned data for more than 1 million subjects in more than 1,000 studies to accelerate the delivery of analysis-ready data and trial insights. With more than 500,000 automated queries, Veeva DQS has saved thousands of hours in data reconciliation for sites and sponsors.

"One key area for us is handling the increasing volume of data generated from our growing number of clinical trials," said Ibrahim Kamstrup-Akkaoui, vice president at Novo. "Veeva DQS can help us manage, format, clean, and prepare this data for submission more efficiently."

Veeva DQS enables next-generation clinical data management with advancements essential for adopting the risk-based strategies recommended in regulatory guidelines, including ICH E6(R3). With innovations coming in Veeva DQS, clinical teams can:

"With increasing data sources and growing protocol complexity, sponsors and CROs are using Veeva DQS to automate data workflows at scale across studies of all sizes," said Pavel Burmenko, lead, Veeva DQS strategy. "Veeva DQS is ushering in next-generation data management, a new level of clinical data innovation that orchestrates risk-based reviews and elevates the role of data managers toward strategic partners."

Recently announced, Veeva Study Builder Agent configures Veeva EDC and Veeva DQS directly from a study protocol for faster and more consistent study builds. Learn more about Study Builder Agent, the SCDM Innovation Award winning Veeva DQS, and how biopharmas are driving clinical data innovation at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Oct. 20-21 in Boston. The event is open exclusively to life sciences industry professionals.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

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