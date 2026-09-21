Veeva Introduces Falcon Router for Agentic Triage of All Reporting Channels

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Falcon Router, an industry-specific agent to identify and route potential safety adverse event reports, product quality complaints, and medical inquiries to the correct teams with speed and consistency.

Falcon Router will orchestrate triage and routing actions for biopharmas of all sizes, without the need for manual reconciliation. The initial focus will be on email and web intake, including Veeva Ostro. Falcon Router will route triaged information directly to Veeva Safety, Veeva QMS, Veeva MedInquiry, or designated inboxes.

"Every biopharma faces this routing challenge, and it grows with every new region and product they bring to market," said John Lawrie, vice president, Veeva Safety. "Fast, reliable triage is more important than ever so that experts can focus on what matters most, the patient."

Planned for early adopter availability in January 2027, Falcon Router is part of the Falcon Agent Suite, Veeva's agentic labor solutions for life sciences.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact: Elizabeth McGraneVeeva Systemselizabeth.mcgrane@veeva.com Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems, Europejeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

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