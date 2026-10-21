Verda and Compal Expand Global AI Infrastructure Collaboration at GTC Berlin 2026

Compal's expanding manufacturing footprint and NVIDIA HGX B300-based infrastructure support Verda's growing AI cloud deployment across global markets

BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verda and Compal Electronics (Compal; TWSE: 2324) are expanding their collaboration to support Verda's rapidly growing AI infrastructure footprint, combining Verda's AI cloud expertise with Compal's expanding global manufacturing capabilities and advanced AI server engineering. The companies will highlight their collaboration at GTC Berlin 2026, as demand for AI computing continues to accelerate across Europe and global markets.

As Verda expands its AI cloud capacity, the ability to deploy infrastructure quickly and efficiently across regions is becoming increasingly critical. Compal continues to invest in expanding its manufacturing footprint, including additional capacity in Daxi, Taiwan and the United States, strengthening its ability to support customers closer to where AI infrastructure is deployed.

This global footprint provides an important advantage for Verda's expansion strategy. U.S. deployments can be supported through local manufacturing in the United States, while Compal's expanded Daxi capacity can support Verda's growth across EMEA and Asia, helping improve deployment flexibility, supply resilience, and speed as Verda scales its AI infrastructure globally.

Scaling Together: From Advanced Computing to Global Deployment

The Verda–Compal collaboration brings together complementary strengths across the AI infrastructure lifecycle. Verda brings expertise in GPU cloud infrastructure, deployment, and operations, transforming advanced computing capacity into scalable AI cloud services. Compal provides the engineering, manufacturing scale, and global production footprint required to turn the latest accelerated computing technologies into deployment-ready infrastructure.

Together, the companies are creating a more agile path from NVIDIA accelerated computing technology to production AI environments—helping Verda expand capacity faster while maintaining the infrastructure reliability and scalability required for global growth.

Supporting this next phase is Compal's SGX30-2, based on NVIDIA HGX B300 system s with eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs. Designed for high-density AI workloads, the platform provides a next-generation computing foundation for Verda's expanding AI infrastructure.

Jorge Santos, Chief Operating Officer at Verda, said:

"Our mission is to build the next generation of cloud infrastructure for AI to serve top developers. Compal gives us the manufacturing reach to bring capacity online closer to our customers, and the engineering depth to do it without trading away quality or speed as we scale our AI infrastructure globally."

Alan Chang, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Business Group (ISBG) at Compal, said:

"Our investment in global manufacturing is designed to support customers as AI infrastructure moves from rapid innovation to deployment at scale. By combining Compal's engineering and manufacturing footprint with Verda's AI cloud and operational expertise, we can respond more quickly to regional demand and accelerate the deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure."

Advancing the Partnership at GTC Berlin 2026

GTC Berlin 2026 marks the next chapter of the Verda–Compal collaboration, bringing their shared vision for scalable AI infrastructure to Europe's growing AI ecosystem. The companies will engage with customers and technology partners on how advanced computing, regional manufacturing, and cloud operations can work together to accelerate AI deployment worldwide.

Visitors can learn more about the Verda × Compal collaboration at the Verda booth, 3059, during GTC Berlin 2026.

About Verda

Verda is a technology company building the next generation of cloud infrastructure for AI – compute that's instant, on-demand and at scale. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company operates globally across Europe, the US and Asia. Verda employs around 250 people from over 40 nationalities and has raised over $450M in total funding from investors including Emergence Capital, MUFG Innovation Partners, Supermicro, Lifeline Ventures, ENDUR, 6 Degrees Capital (6DC), byFounders, J12 Ventures, Skaala, Varma and Tesi, alongside leading financial institutions. https://verda.com

About Compal

Established in 1984, Compal has grown into a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. Compal was recognized by CommonWealth Magazine as one of Taiwan's top 7 manufacturers and has consistently ranked among the Forbes Global 2000 companies. Compal has actively expanded into new growth areas, including cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medical and healthcare, and advanced communication solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates design and production facilities in the United States, Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland. Learn more at https://www.compal.com

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