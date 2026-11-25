PARIS, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Paul Martingell, CEO, Virbac:

"The acquisition of Axiota marks a transformative milestone within our 'Growing Together' strategy, for our Farm Animal division and our North American footprint. Combining our existing portfolio with renowned, fast growing solutions like Multimin® and Lactipro® gives veterinarians and farmers the comprehensive preventive care they need to succeed. Just as importantly, we are welcoming an exceptional team whose R&D, industrial, and commercial expertise we deeply respect. Building on years of successful partnership, this acquisition now officially unites our teams. I am convinced Virbac's unique, science-based, entrepreneurial and strong family culture is the perfect home for the Axiota team to have an even greater impact for animal health and opportunities for growth."

William (Bill) Weldon, Ph.D., CEO, Axiota:

"Over the last 20 years, the Axiota team has developed innovative, prevention-focused products that have achieved commercial success in the cattle industry globally. Joining the Virbac group will give greater global reach for both Multimin® and Lactipro®, and our team will become part of a growing global animal health leader. Beyond the strategic fit, we were immediately struck by the obvious human connection and shared values between our two companies. Like Virbac, we are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep commitment to the farming and ranching community, making this partnership a natural and exciting evolution for our people."

contact@virbac.com

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