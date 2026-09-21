VZMORE Introduces V-Cooling™ Vapor Chamber Thermal Architecture for Mini PCs

BERLIN, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining vapor chamber cooling, vertical airflow and intelligent thermal management, V-Cooling™ improves thermal efficiency, sustained performance and acoustic performance in compact computers.

Mini PC brand VZMORE has introduced its proprietary V-Cooling™ thermal architecture, bringing vapor chamber technology—commonly used in flagship smartphones, high-performance laptops and gaming consoles—to its Mini PC products. The system is designed to reduce heat buildup, performance loss and operating noise during sustained workloads.

Traditional Mini PCs often rely on single- or dual-heat-pipe cooling, which can concentrate heat around the processor and limit sustained performance. V-Cooling™ uses a large vapor chamber to spread heat rapidly and evenly across the cooling area. Compared with conventional dual-heat-pipe solutions, it increases heat-spreading area by approximately 40% and thermal conductivity efficiency by approximately 50%, helping reduce localized hot spots and support more stable processor performance.

VZMORE also optimizes the overall industrial design around thermal requirements. The system combines wider high-density cooling fins, vertical airflow, 360-degree bottom air intake and intelligent thermal management. Fan blades made from a polymer material help reduce vibration and operating noise, improving the balance between cooling and acoustics.

Under high-load operation, VZMORE Mini PCs can operate at noise levels as low as approximately 38 dB—around 12 dB lower than the approximately 50 dB produced by some conventional Mini PCs. This creates an acoustic environment closer to a quiet library and a less distracting desktop experience.

"A Mini PC should offer more than a smaller form factor," said a VZMORE representative. "V-Cooling™ is designed to help compact computers remain stable, quiet and reliable under demanding workloads. Although the cooling module costs approximately three times as much as a conventional dual-heat-pipe solution, we believe the long-term user experience justifies the investment."

About VZMORE

VZMORE is a Mini PC brand ,dedicated to the research, development, and innovation of PC products. Focusing on thermal management, performance optimization, and industrial design, VZMORE has independently developed the V-Cooling™ Thermal Architecture and V-Boost™ performance technology. By combining vapor chamber cooling with performance output of up to 80W, VZMORE delivers premium Mini PC experiences with greater performance, quieter operation, and enhanced reliability for users worldwide.For more information, please visit www.vzmore.com.

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