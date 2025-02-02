circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 17:54
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Wingderm® at IMCAS: Showcasing the Latest Innovations in Laser Hair Removal and RF Technology

02 febbraio 2025 | 16.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingderm® once again participated in IMCAS World Congress from 30th January to 1st February 2025, presenting its core devices and newest platforms. The showcased devices included Lasermach Duo, Lasermach, Renuva, Mesoskin, and and other advanced solutions.

Wingderm®'s Booth Bustling with VisitorsWingderm®'s booth was constantly bustling with visitors, drawn by professional device presentations and in-depth technical discussions.  Industry experts and quality-focused practitioners were eager to engage and exchange ideas.  The interaction helped them gain a deeper understanding of Wingderm®'s brand concept and device advantages.

Lasermach Duo: A Milestone in Laser Hair Removal Innovation

Lasermach Duo, the newest generation of laser hair removal solution, offers effective treatments for all hair types and skin tones with three wavelengths. Dual handpieces with an innovative connection structure for easy installation, combined with an enhanced cooling system, enable practitioners to achieve excellent clinical results while providing beauty seekers with efficient and comfortable treatments. Lasermach Duo is equipped with WiCAN (Wingderm® Intelligent Connection CAN Bus), an embedded underlying interconnection platform, which enables seamless data interaction and remote control. Lasermach Duo is a great addition to medical spas and clinics, whether they have been operating for years or are just starting out.

New Radiofrequency(RF) Device PreviewAt the "Tech-Driven Beauty" conference, Wingderm® unveiled its latest breakthrough in RF technology, marking the company's official entry into the RF field. The device, currently in development, integrates cutting-edge RF technology to deeply stimulate collagen regeneration, providing firming and anti-aging effects. During the conference, attendees had the opportunity to learn more about the RF device's design and technology, and they expressed great anticipation for its market value.

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics & Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 15,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

For more information, visit: https://www.wingderm.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610981/Wingderm__at_IMCAS.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wingderm-at-imcas-showcasing-the-latest-innovations-in-laser-hair-removal-and-rf-technology-302365880.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Gravina rieletto presidente Figc, Marotta: "Bene così"
Aggredisce un ragazzo che indossa kippah, arrestato dalla Digos - Video
News to go
Camorra, colpo al clan Mallardo: 25 arresti
News to go
Terra dei Fuochi, Strasburgo condanna l'Italia: "Non ha agito su rifiuti tossici"
News to go
Concorsi scuola 2025, calendario delle prove scritte per docenti
News to go
Bonus tinteggiatura 2025, quali lavori sono detraibili
News to go
Medio Oriente, raid Israele in Libano: ultime news
News to go
Caso Almasri, scontro sempre più acceso tra maggioranza e opposizione
News to go
Olio low cost dalla Tunisia, l'allarme della Coldiretti
News to go
Almasri, Meloni indagata: "Non sono ricattabile". Opposizioni: "Venga in Aula"
News to go
Gaza, palestinesi sfollati tornano nel nord della Striscia
News to go
Migranti, Cassiopea arrivata in Albania con 49 a bordo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza