WYBOT Unveils S3, Redefining Hands-Free Pool Cleaning

A breakthrough innovation featuring industry-first AI, self-cleaning, and 3D mapping technologies.

LYON, France, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOT , a pioneer in intelligent pool cleaning technology and a globally recognized innovator in robotic pool solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of its latest flagship product, the WYBOT S3 . The product is scheduled to open for pre-sale via the official WYBOT store.

The WYBOT S3 represents a significant leap forward in pool maintenance, combining advanced AI, real-time navigation, and automated maintenance features to deliver a fully hands-off cleaning experience.

Redefining Pool Cleaning with Intelligent Automation

At the core of the S3 is its world-first 3D mapping and smart navigation system, powered by 36 advanced sensors, which scans the pool during its initial run and continuously optimizes cleaning paths for maximum efficiency. This ensures thorough and precise coverage across every cleaning cycle.

The S3 is also equipped with an industry-first AI detection system, powered by an advanced vision module capable of identifying debris types and executing targeted cleaning strategies. In its AI VISION Mode, the system significantly enhances cleaning performance by adapting to the pool's unique debris distribution.

Fully Automated Maintenance Experience

Designed for convenience, the S3 introduces a fully automated docking, charging, and self-cleaning system. The robot automatically returns to its dock when the battery is low or after completing a cleaning cycle, recharges itself, and transfers collected debris into a shore-based 10L self-sanitising debris bin. This reduces manual maintenance to approximately once per month.

Real-Time Control and Smart Connectivity

With real-time positioning and app control, users can track the S3's location and performance directly from their mobile devices. The system also allows remote control for targeted cleaning of specific areas.

Additionally, smart scheduling and live status updates enable users to automate cleaning routines and monitor progress effortlessly, making pool care simpler than ever.

Engineered for Performance and Sustainability

The WYBOT S3 features a dual power system (Solar & DC), engineered specifically for demanding environments, ensuring reliable performance throughout the year while enhancing energy efficiency.

"The launch of WYBOT S3 is not only a major technological breakthrough, but also a complete rethinking of traditional pool cleaning." Said Madam Fu, Vice President of WYBOTICS. "this groundbreaking product establishes WYBOT as a leader in AI innovation within the pool robotics industry."

Award-Winning Innovation

The S3 has already received international recognition, including the IFA 2025 Innovation Awards and the 2025 Berlin Design Awards, underscoring its leadership in both technology and design.

About WYBOT

WYBOT is a global leader in innovative pool maintenance solutions, 20 years of innovation dedicated to transforming pool cleaning into an effortless and intelligent experience. The company is a 2025 CES Innovation Award Honoree, 2025 IFA Honoree Award, WYBOT has also earned international acclaim, including the 2025 Berlin Design Awards, 2025 London Design Awards, recognizing the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and experience-driven design.

WYBOT continues to set new benchmarks in robotic pool cleaning, driven by a vision to simplify pool ownership and enhance the user experience. For more information, please visit: www.wybotpool.com

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