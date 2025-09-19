circle x black
XCMG Introduces the Industry's First Hybrid All-Terrain Crane at European Exhibitions, Driving a Sustainable Shift in Construction Equipment

BEAUNE, France, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), a global leader in construction machinery, recently unveiled its latest lineup of fuel-efficient and low-emission cranes at major European industry events. The company introduced the XCA60_EV, the world's first hybrid all-terrain crane, at Vertikal Days in the UK on September 10 and at France's JDL Expo on September 17, drawing strong interest from industry stakeholders. 

Purpose-built for European job sites, the XCA60_EV is equipped with a proprietary oil-electric hybrid drivetrain that cuts fuel consumption and reduces carbon output by up to 40%. The launch demonstrates XCMG's advancing capabilities in sustainable engineering and next-generation lifting solutions.

XCMG has consistently intensified its focus on sustainability, intelligent engineering, and localized product development, launching a range of premium cranes designed for Europe's demanding construction environment. These initiatives strengthen the company's position as a trusted partner in supporting Europe's transition toward lower-emission fleets and modernized urban infrastructure. 

Notable models from this European-focused portfolio include:

XCMG has announced plans to continue showcasing its XCA60_EV hybrid crane at GIS EXPO 2025 in Piacenza, Italy, beginning September 25. At the event, the company will also debut another Europe-specific model—the XCR50_E rough-terrain crane. Featuring an ultra-narrow body width of just 2.5 meters, the crane complies with EU transport standards and significantly improves mobility and access on congested jobsites. 

"XCMG is committed to supporting sustainable and intelligent infrastructure development across Europe. 'Rooted in Europe, Dedicated to Europe' is both our strategic focus and our commitment to customers and the environment," said Sun Jianzhong, Vice President of XCMG Construction Machinery and General Manager of XCMG Crane.

The strategy is already gaining traction. XCMG's low-emission cranes have secured bulk orders from customers in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and other European markets, underscoring growing regional trust in the company's advanced lifting equipment and customer-driven solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777179/20.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-introduces-the-industrys-first-hybrid-all-terrain-crane-at-european-exhibitions-driving-a-sustainable-shift-in-construction-equipment-302561369.html

