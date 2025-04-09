XGRIDS Unveils LCC: Pioneering SLAM-Based Gaussian Splatting Software for Rapid, Photorealistic 3D Environment Creation

HONG KONG, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XGRIDS LIMITED has officially launched the commercial release of brand new Lixel CyberColor Solution (LCC), following extensive beta testing with industry partners. This enterprise-grade solution combines 3D Gaussian Splatting with multi-SLAM technology to transform spatial data capture, processing, and utilization across multiple industries.

LCC enables organizations to create measurable, interactive, and photorealistic 3D models and digital twins by integrating LiDAR and visual data from Lixel series scanners. These digital environments provide actionable spatial intelligence for improved decision-making and visualization.

"With LCC Studio, we're democratizing access to advanced spatial computing tools that were previously available only to specialized technical teams," said Kaiyong Zhao, CEO of XGRIDS.

The platform offers tailored solutions for eight key verticals:

Key Technical Advancements:

LCC is available in two tiers:

"Our pricing structure enables both small studios and large enterprises to leverage this technology for competitive advantage," explained Sunny Liao, Director of Global Sales at XGRIDS.

All versions are available immediately through XGRIDS' global distribution network.For inquiries: enterprise@xgrids.com

About XGRIDS

XGRIDS is a global leader in SLAM-based 3D scanning and 3D Gaussian Splatting technology, providing solutions for virtual production, architecture, engineering, construction, gaming, and digital twins. The company's Lixel series scanners and LCC 3D reconstruction technology deliver high-accuracy, measurable 3D models that transform workflows across industries.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odSXqG1YZGw

