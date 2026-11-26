CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Xiaomi Internet Business Partner Conference in Changsha on November 25, Liu Chan, General Manager of the Internet Business Department at Xiaomi, unveiled UMIADS as a new global commercial brand and introduced its brand promise "Make global growth truly visible". The global website https://umiads.com/ is now live.

UMIADS brings together device ecosystem capabilities, experience in international markets and AI expertise to help partners plan and run advertising campaigns. Partners can reach audiences across devices and in a range of scenarios, then use performance data to refine their campaigns and make more informed business decisions.

The name UMIADS reflects the ideas behind the brand. U stands for Universal, Unite and Unlimited, pointing to global reach, connectivity across devices and scenarios, and opportunities for growth. M stands for Marketing, while I stands for Intelligence and Innovation, including the use of AI to make campaigns more efficient. ADS refers to ad delivery and the broader growth services UMIADS offers.

Building on nearly a decade of overseas experience, UMIADS provides services in more than 100 markets, combining a common service framework with local adaptation to help partners expand internationally.

System-level entry points give partners more ways to reach audiences, while large AI models improve the accuracy of audience identification and conversion predictions, helping align ad delivery more closely with partners' business objectives. AI capabilities also automate parts of campaign setup, help partners adjust ad delivery in real time, and provide post-campaign attribution and diagnostics. Together, these capabilities support ongoing campaign optimization and help partners work toward long-term growth.

"What matters to partners is not how many impressions they buy, but whether their campaigns drive real growth and whether they can verify it," said Liu Chan. UMIADS aims to transform Xiaomi Internet's ecosystem scenarios and AI capabilities into measurable, compounding growth results for global partners.

About UMIADS

UMIADS is a global growth services platform serving 100+ markets. Powered by a multi-device ecosystem and intelligent technologies, UMIADS provides end-to-end growth solutions and a comprehensive attribution system, giving partners clear visibility into how their budgets are spent and the value generated by their campaigns.

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