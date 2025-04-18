circle x black
Venerdì 18 Aprile 2025
Comunicato stampa

Xlence Introduces Xlence Academy to Help Traders Learn and Grow

18 aprile 2025 | 08.01
https://www.xlence.com

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlence, an international CFD broker with an expanding presence in, MENA, and Asia, officially launched the Xlence Academy, a multilingual teaching portal for traders to study forex concepts and trading tactics.

 

 

The Xlence Academy was established to deliver education that efficiently fosters trader development. This is backed by practical, expert-oriented courses that are not solely theoretical but applicable at all levels.

Structured Learning for Traders at Every Level

Aiming at the rising demand for clear, practical teaching, the Xlence Academy offers an educational system that guides traders from fundamental concepts to advanced strategies. The Academy helps users start trading or improve their skills by promoting long-term skill development to build confidence and security in learning.

Key Features of the Xlence Academy:

More Than Education: A Foundation for Success

The Academy offers a reliable foundation based on expert knowledge and practical application in a market setting where trading errors can be expensive.

The Academy helps traders foster the psychological discipline and risk awareness required to succeed, in addition to technical proficiency, by providing a systematic path from beginner to advanced levels. This all-encompassing approach reflects Xlence's principle that comprehension, consistency, and ongoing learning are the foundations of long-term success.

 Xlence gives traders the tools to take charge of their journey, make wiser choices, and interact with international markets from a strong position through the Academy.

About Xlence

Xlence is an international CFD broker focused on delivering a comprehensive trading experience through transparency, innovation, and global market access. With a significant footprint across, MENA, and Asia, it strives to meet the diverse needs of contemporary traders while upholding the highest ethical standards.

For more information, visit www.xlence.com and explore our free educational resources to support your trading success. We encourage you to take advantage of these resources and start your journey towards becoming a more informed and strategic trader.

Trade with Xlence, Excel in Trading

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606624/Xlence_Dark_Logo.jpg

Media contact:Nicolas Georgiou info@xlence.com +357 96199856

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xlence-introduces-xlence-academy-to-help-traders-learn-and-grow-302431399.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

