Xlence Launches Islamic/Swap-Free Account for Trading That Follows Sharia Law

MARRAKESH, Morocco, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlence, a leading international CFD broker, introduces Islamic/Swap-Free Accounts for traders who follow Islamic finance principles. This new account option ensures a trading experience that is in line with Sharia law, so clients can trade without dealing with transactions based on interest.

For the purpose of maintaining a trading environment that is fair and in accordance with the moral and ethical framework of the Islamic religion, Swap-Free Accounts are offered.

About Xlence Swap-Free Accounts:

It is possible to engage in trading that is both open and ethical, without the use of swaps, and in a manner that is congruent with your principles. If you sign up for Xlence right now, you will have access to a trading environment that ensures compliance with Sharia law and is designed to assist you -.

About Xlence Xlence is an international CFD exchange that aims to provide a complete trading experience by being open, coming up with new ideas, and giving traders access to markets worldwide. It has a significant presence in Asia, the Middle Eastand it tries to meet the different needs of modern traders while maintaining the best standards of ethics. Join the Xlence group right now.

For more information, visit www.xlence.com

