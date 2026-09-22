xTool Unveils Major Atomm Upgrade, Introducing the World's First AI Creation Suite for Craft Makers

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global leader in digital desktop fabrication tools, today officially announced the major upgrade of Atomm, redefining it as the world's first AI Creation Suite built specifically for craft makers. Moving beyond simple AI image generation, Atomm empowers users to transform creativity without barriers into tangible objects by bridging the gap between digital ideation and physical creation.

The upgraded platform brings AI-powered design, editing, specialized creative tools and project resources together in one place. Makers can describe what they want to create, refine their designs through natural language prompts, and prepare files for production without needing extensive design experience or navigating multiple software programs. Alongside the platform upgrade, xTool is introducing the Atomm $1 Million Creator Program, a new initiative designed to reward content creators, generator developers and video creators who contribute to the growing Atomm community.

From Ideas to Ready-to-Make Files: How Atomm Bridges the Gap

For years, the maker community has faced a persistent bottleneck: having great ideas, but lacking the technical proficiency required to translate them into production-ready designs. Traditional creators often struggled with steep learning curves in CAD software, manual calculations for joints, board thickness compensation, and assembly relationships, or found that standard AI-generated images were useless for laser cutting, printing, or engraving. Makers frequently had to juggle multiple siloed platforms for generation, editing, vectorization, and device control, leading to high material waste and frustrating trial-and-error cycles.

Atomm changes this landscape completely. At its core, Atomm is bringing the AI creation revolution to physical creation. Unlike traditional AI tools that merely output static pictures, Atomm is an AI-powered creation platform that understands what users want to make, engages in continuous dialogue to refine creative directions, handles multi-step tasks like splitting, combining, and layering, and formats files specifically for hardware execution.

Guided by the slogan From Ideas to Ready-to-Make Files, Atomm empowers every maker by ensuring that Every File is Ready to Make Real, eliminating barriers to entry.

Feature Highlights: Atomm AI, Creative Tools, and Execution

Atomm's robust suite of features is tailored directly to the needs of the Maker Community, streamlining the journey from concept to final product through intelligent capabilities and comprehensive tools:

An Open Ecosystem and the $1M Creator Program

Atomm is more than a tool suite; it is a thriving platform connecting creators, materials, and machines. Alongside official tools, Atomm features an open ecosystem hosting over 20 third-party developer-built generators spanning holiday decor, wind chimes, and home puzzles.

Atomm features a vibrant community with a monthly active user base of 320K, over 16,000 contributing creators, and nearly 100K shared projects driving over 2 million valid uses. Top-tier creators like comp56 and SuperVectorGirlcontinue to inspire the community with popular assets ranging from jig templates to intricate iris boxes.

The Atomm $1M Creator Program commits at least $1 million to reward content creators, generator developers, and video creators. The program offers content creators revenue shares, material sales commissions of up to 30%, and task incentives; developers earn ongoing coin commissions per tool usage; and video creators can earn lucrative bonuses for high-performing content across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Additional perks include exclusive content coin multipliers and cash-redeemable rewards.

Vision and Availability

"Atomm was created around a simple belief: having an idea should be enough to start making," said the Atomm project lead. "By bringing AI tools, ready-to-make content, and creator knowledge together, we want to help everyone turn imagination into something real."

Atomm has completed its comprehensive upgrade and is officially live as of September 21, 2026. For more information, to explore ready-to-make projects, or to apply for the Creator Program, visit Atomm.

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