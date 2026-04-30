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YANG Establishes London Presence with Launch of YANG Creative Center

30 aprile 2026 | 15.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China and LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25, YANG & Associates Group, a world-leading design practice (hereinafter referred to as "YANG"), officially announced the opening of its Creative Center in London, United Kingdom. This strategic move marks a new phase in YANG's global expansion, following its deep-rooted presence in the Asian market.

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The newly established YANG Creative Center is located at 6 Bedford Square in Bloomsbury, adjacent to the British Museum. "This historic building, constructed in 1775, represents a pinnacle of Georgian architecture and urban planning. Its first occupant was John Scott, 1st Earl of Eldon (Lord Chancellor of England), and it was subsequently home to a number of prominent figures in the arts and culture. Preserved in its original state for over two centuries, it is not merely a building, but a living embodiment of British cultural history. Our choice of this location reflects YANG's long-standing philosophy of 'design as a medium for cultural symbiosis,'" said Yang Bangsheng, Founder and President of YANG.

At the unveiling ceremony, Yang Bangsheng and Magnus Scholz, Design Director of YANG Creative Center, jointly officiated the opening. Dr Valerie Vaughan-Dick, CEO of the Royal Institute of British Architects, along with distinguished guests from leading European art academies, the international investment community, and the fields of art and architecture, was present to witness this milestone moment.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, YANG brings together more than 600 design professionals worldwide and has received a total of 538 international design awards. In 2025, the firm was ranked No.2 on the "International Giants" list by INTERIOR DESIGN magazine, reflecting its outstanding international influence.

The launch of YANG Creative Center represents a pivotal step in YANG's journey from an Eastern foundation toward a global presence. Looking ahead, YANG will continue to integrate leading global design and artistic resources, delivering world-class design solutions that combine profound local cultural insight with a forward-looking international perspective.

Media Contact: 

Gretchen+86 155 0204 4723hm04@yanghd.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969891/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yang-establishes-london-presence-with-launch-of-yang-creative-center-302758863.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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