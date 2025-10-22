circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

ZYLiQ Expands Regulatory Writing Automation with Launch of Version 4.0 and New Regulatory Modules

22 ottobre 2025 | 15.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZYLiQ, a leader in AI/ML-driven solutions for Regulatory Medical Writing, today announced the release of ZYLiQ Version 4.0, further advancing automation and efficiency in clinical study reporting (CSR) and expanding into new regulatory document modules.

As the recognized industry pioneer in GenAI for regulatory writing, ZYLiQ accelerates CSR development by 75%. The strong rate of customer renewals highlights both the innovation and effectiveness of ZYLiQ's platform in addressing regulatory writing challenges.

Version 4.0 introduces a suite of enhancements for CSR automation, including:

In addition, new modules debut in ZYLiQ 4.0 for other regulatory documents using GenAI:

To validate its claims, ZYLiQ offers prospective customers a free two-week pilot, enabling side-by-side comparisons of legacy processes versus ZYLiQ's accelerated automation.

"Our focus on regulatory document automation—rather than diluting efforts across many document types—has allowed us to build an exceptionally effective solution," said Farha Feroze, ZYLiQ's Inventor and Director of Product Management. "With Version 4.0, we are excited to expand beyond CSR and deliver the same level of innovation to other regulatory documents. I am proud of my team's effort towards adoption of advanced technologies and better use cases."

About ZYLiQ

Built on three decades of experience at CRO Symbiance, ZYLiQ combines deep domain expertise in Life Sciences with proven AI/ML innovation and In-depth understanding of customer's pain points.

Book a demo 

Contact us:  info@zyliq.ai || www.zyliq.ai || +1 949-878-2121

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800960/ZYLIQ_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zyliq-expands-regulatory-writing-automation-with-launch-of-version-4-0-and-new-regulatory-modules-302590031.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN02624 en US ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Festa del Cinema, Tinto Brass sul red carpet accolto da applausi - Video
Massimo Boldi: "Con chi farei il film di Natale? Angelo Duro, mi piace molto"
Unicredit-Bpm, Tajani su Golden Power: "Io li avevo avvertiti" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, è il giorno di 'Io sono Rosa Ricci': la videonews
Russia, Putin annuncia esercitazioni nucleari - Video
L'ultima cena di Pasolini, a 50 anni dalla morte il racconto del ristoratore - Video
Ilaria Cucchi torna al Pertini: "Qui 16 anni fa mio fratello Stefano moriva di giustizia" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, è il giorno di Jafar Panahi e Carolina Crescentini con ‘Mrs Playmen’: la videonews
﻿Sollima su Netflix con 'Il Mostro': "Violenza e femminicidi, un passato che risuona ancora oggi" - Video
Trump cancella l'incontro con Putin? "Non voglio perdere tempo" - Video
Mattarella a Marcinelle: "Simbolo della dignità del lavoro" - Video
Conte: "Interessato a progetto Onorato per alternativa a Meloni, sì a dialogo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza