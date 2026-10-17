CGTN launches dedicated webpage for the Global South Directors Co-Production Program 2026

Telling stories of poverty reduction and shared development from a local perspective

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, on October 17, CGTN launched a dedicated webpage for the Global South Directors Co-Production Program 2026. Under this year’s theme, “Beyond Poverty: Pathways to Shared Development in the Global South”, the site brings together documentaries that take an international audience into communities and households across various countries, to explore how people are finding different ways to improve their lives.

Initiated by China Global Television Network, part of China Media Group, the Global South Directors Co-Production Program is a documentary collaboration initiative. As part of the Global South Media Partners mechanism and aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, it addresses shared concerns that include poverty reduction, sustainable development, social resilience, grassroots innovation, ecological transformation and youth development. Through locally-led film-making, content sharing and joint distribution, it encourages the exchange of development experiences.

The 2026 program brings together media organizations and film-making teams from some 20 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. Their productions document community initiatives and social change in such areas as employment, housing, food security, women’s empowerment, public services and sustainable rural development.

The films connect these broader issues with individual lives. Jordan’s contribution follows a woman who returns to her hometown to pursue sustainable agriculture and run a cooperative with other local women, showing how rural collaboration can create jobs and strengthen community ties. In Argentina, a documentary reveals how a university in Mendoza is taking knowledge beyond the classroom to support water conservation, livestock farming and local producers and thus turn research into practical benefits for communities.

Agriculture and food security are also prominent themes. Burundi’s contribution examines crop cultivation, livestock farming and agricultural processing, showing how these industries are supporting employment and household incomes. A Russian documentary series explores the country’s agricultural regions through their grain crops, examining the links between research, production, processing technologies and food supplies.

In Ethiopia, a film follows changes in a farming family’s life in the Hadiya area, documenting improvements in housing, clean water supply, sanitation and electricity. It shows how rural infrastructure and agricultural development are translating into tangible change. Pakistan’s contribution focuses on energy development along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, offering another perspective on regional development.

China’s contribution, On the Rural Healthcare Front Line, records the daily work of a young village doctor, caring for rural families and responding to their healthcare needs through consultations, home visits and health education.

Local perspectives and independent storytelling are central to the Global South Directors Co-Production Program. Filmmakers, by choosing their own subjects, characters and creative approaches within the shared theme, help audiences to understand development through the difficulties, decisions and changes experienced by ordinary people. The participating organizations are sharing the broadcasting rights, supporting distribution across languages and platforms.

This dedicated webpage provides information about the program and access to the contributed films, with content updated regularly. Through diverse development experiences, viewers will discover the shared aspirations for dignity, opportunity and a better life that connect communities across borders.

Watch the films:

https://www.cgtn.com/global-south-directors-co-production-rogram-2026.html

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82114ec0-9b91-4adc-bf71-aaaeeb25501a https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf7f5bfb-aca7-4e88-8152-5d3edf7c7d40

Contact: CGTN Digital Jiang Simin jiang.simin@cgtn.com

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