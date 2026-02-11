CGTN: President Xi's Spring Festival tour highlights China's care for people

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his Spring Festival inspection tour in Beijing on Tuesday. Over two days, Xi's visits highlighted China's focus on elderly care, emerging forms of employment and urban renewal. CGTN explores the tour in depth, showcasing how it reflects a resolute people-centered governance approach: every measure is aimed at addressing urgent public needs and ensuring cities truly serve as homes that benefit the people.

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standing at an eatery tucked into a Beijing hutong, Chinese President Xi Jinping checked the day's menu and prices, and asked about meal services for seniors. At a nearby senior apartment, he inquired about residents' health checkups, rehabilitation programs, and daily care.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the visit to an elderly care service zone in Xicheng District on Tuesday as part of a two-day Spring Festival inspection tour, China's most important traditional holiday, which symbolizes a time of renewal, warmth and the strengthening of family bonds.

Beyond his Monday stop at a national information technology innovation park to review technological innovation - a long-standing priority - Tuesday's tour highlighted China's ongoing push to strengthen social welfare and livelihoods, with particular focus on elderly care, protections for workers in new forms of employment, and advancing urban governance.

Elderly care service

The elderly care service zone President Xi visited is part of Beijing's 2024 livelihood improvement initiatives. Spanning 510 meters, it brings together 12 service providers including a cultural center and an elderly apartment, with barrier-free facilities and age-friendly renovations.

Official data shows China's population aged 60 and above has reached 320 million, accounting for about 23 percent of the total population. In recent years, authorities have stepped up measures to address population aging, including expanding pension coverage and strengthening community-based elderly care networks.

Currently, the number of participants in China's basic pension insurance system has exceeded 1.07 billion, covering the entire eligible population. Nationwide, China has more than 400,000 elderly care facilities and nearly 8 million care beds. China is also accelerating the development of a care network that coordinates home-based, community-based and institutional services, while integrating elderly care with medical care and rehabilitation support. Urban "15-minute elderly care service circles" are also taking shape.

According to China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), the country will further expand basic elderly care services, strengthen urban and rural care networks, and accelerate age-friendly, barrier-free upgrades to public facilities. It also urges efforts to promote the growth of the "silver economy," developing industries and services for an aging population.

"Caring for and supporting the elderly is a shared responsibility of the whole society," Xi said, urging efforts to create better conditions for them to enjoy happy and fulfilling twilight years.

New forms of employment

Outside of the canteen, Xi met three delivery workers who were resting there and asked about their workload, income and their holiday plan. He appreciated their contributions to the functioning of urban life.

Xi said cities could not operate without them and urged local authorities to provide better support for workers in new forms of employment, including services related to living, working and learning.

China has about 84 million workers engaged in new forms of employment, most of them under 35, according to official figures. As of November 30, 2025, China's annual express delivery volume surpassed 180 billion parcels for the first time, underscoring the scale of demand that has emerged alongside the country's rapidly expanding platform economy.

China's 15th Five-Year Plan identifies high-quality full employment as a key livelihood goal, calling for stronger labor rights protections and improved social security for workers in new forms of employment. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on January 27 that China will draft measures to protect the basic rights and interests of such workers.

Urban renewal and governance

Xi also visited the Longfusi commercial area in Dongcheng District, touring a Spring Festival market and browsing stalls selling New Year goods.

Longfusi has long been one of Beijing's most well-known temple fair locations. In recent years, the area has undergone renovation and redevelopment, turning it into a commercial district that blends traditional cultural elements with modern consumer experiences.

The project reflects China's broader push for urban renewal. In recent years, the country has promoted large-scale renovations of aging residential communities and dilapidated housing, built pocket parks and urban greenways, and revitalized historic neighborhoods, old buildings and industrial heritage sites while strengthening integration with surrounding communities.

Official data shows that during the past five years, China renovated more than 220,000 old residential communities, benefiting nearly 39 million households. In 2025 alone, China launched renovation projects for 27,100 old urban communities and installed 14,000 elevators. The country also built more than 4,700 pocket parks and over 5,800 kilometers of urban greenways, and renovated 156,000 kilometers of underground pipeline networks in 2025.

Xi's visit comes as China continues to emphasize domestic policy priorities aimed at improving people's livelihoods. His attention to elderly care, employment, and living conditions reflects a resolute people-centered governance approach: every measure targets pressing public needs, ensuring cities serve as genuine homes that benefit the people.

