inGroup Named Top North American Agency by Costa Cruise Lines

30 dicembre 2025
Receives Costa’s “Over the Top” Award, Recognizing Strong Production, Growth, and Strong Strategic Alignment

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  inGroup International, the parent company of inCruises, is proud to announce that it has been named the largest North American agency for Costa Cruises, receiving Costa’s prestigious “Over the Top” Award for 2026.

The award recognizes inGroup International’s outstanding production, sustained growth, and the strong strategic alignment between the two organizations.

“We are very grateful to receive this recognition from Costa,” said Anthony Varvaro, COO & CFO of inGroup International. “Costa continues to be a popular choice among our rapidly expanding Member base, and we greatly value the relationship we continue to build and the meaningful value it delivers to our Members.”

Priscilla Reyes, Head of Sales, Costa Cruises North America, who presented the award to inGroup as a part of their Global Summit 2026 held aboard the Costa Smeralda, said:

"On behalf of the entire Costa Cruises family, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the incredible team at InCruises for their unwavering partnership and exceptional contributions to our business throughout 2025. Your commitment to excellence and relentless dedication have truly made a remarkable impact on our success. We are beyond thrilled to honor InCruises with the prestigious Over the Top Producer Award."

Tatiana Wegzyn, Commercial Partnerships Manager at inCruises, accepted the award on behalf of inGroup, stated:

“Our partnership with Costa is a great example of what happens when two companies share a focus on delivering real value. Our focus at inGroup continues to be helping Members explore more of the world for less—while creating measurable value for our world-class travel partners.”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a brand of inGroup International and the world’s largest subscription-based travel club. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 630,000 guests and offers nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide. Members earn and redeem Reward Points to save on travel through the inCruises platform, available in 17 languages.

inCruises continues to make a measurable difference in its Members’ lives while providing a world-class business opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is deeply committed to being a positive global corporate citizen and actively supports Mercy Ships and other humanitarian efforts.

For more information, visitin.Group and inCruises.com.

About Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises, an Italian company based in Genoa, is part of Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest cruise group. For more than 75 years, Costa ships have been plying the seas of the world, taking guests to more than 200 different destinations that can be discovered through unique experiences, both on board and ashore. Currently, the Costa fleet consists of nine ships, all flying the Italian flag, sailing in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Caribbean, Central America, South America and the United Arab Emirates — as well as "Around the World" and "Grand Cruises" that visit many continents on a single itinerary.

Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@in.group

