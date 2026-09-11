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Multinational Corporations in Yantai Event Kicks Off in Haiyang

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11 settembre 2026 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Yantai Municipal People's Government

YANTAI, China, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 9, the "Multinational Corporations in Yantai" event officially opened in Haiyang, Yantai. Hosted by the Yantai Municipal People's Government, the event, themed "Multinational Corporations in Yantai - Towards Green, Towards Innovation, Towards the Future," focuses on global industrial green transformation. Leveraging Yantai's strengths in opening-up and clean energy, it aims to inject fresh momentum into international cooperation in industry, technology, capital, and markets.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Yantai has set a clear goal of building itself into a demonstration city for green, low-carbon, high-quality development. This new positioning brings both opportunities and challenges, calling for more decisive action. The city's proactive and pragmatic approach to attracting investment was evident at the event, where it unveiled a cooperation initiative with multinational corporations and showcased the city, key industrial parks and leading enterprises.

Government representatives from multiple counties and districts gathered on-site for one-on-one industry matchmaking, seeking new partners and cooperation opportunities. At the event site, eight projects were signed in a collective ceremony, covering key sectors such as intelligent manufacturing, finance, logistics, and foreign trade.

Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

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