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Theon International Plc Webcast via Investor Meet Company Platform

07 luglio 2026 | 17.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

07 July 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a follow-up webcast session via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday, 09 July 2026 at 11:00am UK-time / 1:00pm Eastern European-time, providing an opportunity to further engage with both existing and potential investors ahead of the upcoming Q2 results announcement on 27 July 2026 (after market close).

The webcast will be hosted by Philipe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Business Development Director and Dimitris Parthenis, CFO of THEON, who will provide an update on recent developments and further context on the Company’s financial profile and business dynamics, a recap of the Company’s guidance and targets, and discussion on strategic developments including the recent agreement to acquire SAS Stéropès, the holding company of SAS HGH Systèmes Infrarouges (HGH) for an enterprise value of approximately €300 million. 

The webcast will feature a live Q&A session and is open to all existing and potential investors as well as wider market participants. Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform for free and add to meet Theon International Plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/theon-international-plc/register

Investors who already follow Theon International Plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. Questions can be submitted ahead of the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am UK-time / 11:00am Eastern European-time on 09 July 2026, or at any time during the live session.

 For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 in Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 280,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. In 2025 the company won the largest single procurement tender of Night Vision Goggles in the history of a European NATO member, for over 100,000 NVGs to Belgian and German Armed Forces, valued at ~€1 billion. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

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GNW1001211699 en en THEON International PLC Cyprus Nicosia THEON CY0200751713 Felicia Stella Valdez Marcom Project Coordinator CY Industrials Industrial Goods & Services Industrial Engineering #NightVision #ThermalImaging #MilitaryTechnology #DefenseIndustry #THEONInternational
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