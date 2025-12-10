circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

GOFO Italy continues building its northern network with new facilities and enhanced automation

10 dicembre 2025 | 11.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MILAN, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOFO Italy is strengthening its logistics infrastructure across Northern Italy designed to optimize parcel flow and support growing e-commerce volumes. The initiative includes an upgraded Milan center and two new delivery centers in Padova and Bologna, collectively boosting processing speed, accuracy, and regional distribution capacity.

As the centerpiece of GOFO Italy’s network upgrade, the Milan center, operational since this June, now features a cutting-edge automated sorter with a six-sided scanner. Capable of handling up to 19,000 parcels per hour with 99.9% accuracy and 99% recognition rate, it boosts efficiency by 240%, ensuring rapid, precise processing by weight, volume, type, and route.

To enhance regional coverage, GOFO Italy has added two strategic delivery centers:

“These three facilities represent a major step in building a robust, technology-driven network for GOFO Italy,” said Jacqueline Chan, General Manager of GOFO Italy. “Our investments accelerate processing, improve reliability, and support local employment, forming a strengthened multi-tier system that reduces lead times and reinforces our role in the national supply chain.”

This coordinated expansion builds a stronger, more efficient framework, allowing GOFO Italy to deliver faster, more reliable services nationwide.

About GOFO GOFO is a fast-growing last-mile delivery company operating in the U.S., France, the Netherlands, and Italy.Guided by our promise — Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust — to gain efficiency and inspire trust, we combine advanced technology, operational excellence, and local agility to deliver seamless logistics experiences for retailers, e-commerce platforms, 3PL/logisticians and end consumers.With a rapidly expanding network of sorting hubs, linehauls, and dedicated local teams, we cover over 10,000 ZIP codes. We offer smart routing, real-time tracking, and full visibility. GOFO delivers not just parcels but reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind — at every stage of the local delivery journey.For further information, please contact:Email: branding@gofo.comWebsite: www.gofo.com/it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af06f310-3772-4102-baa9-82e46fc0ea36

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW1001143999 en en GOFO Netherlands Changiweg 8 10 https//gofoexpress.com Yifan Chen International Communication Manager NL Consumer Services Retail General Retailers GOFO Italy Last mile delivery Last mile delivery in Italy Sorting Machine Delivery Center Milan Padova Bologna
Vedi anche
Tajani a Nuova Delhi, focus su rapporti economici e politici: videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Bonus psicologo, pubblicate le graduatorie definitive
News to go
Natale 2025, quali sono i regali più acquistati
News to go
Migranti, cambia la gestione europea: superate le vecchie regole di Dublino
News to go
Natale, l'allarme dei medici ambientali: "Crescono emissioni, consumi e rifiuti"
News to go
8 dicembre, scatta il rito dell'albero di Natale
News to go
Montagna, salgono i prezzi di skipass e abbonamenti
Scala, la festa delle maestranze e degli artisti dietro le quinte dopo la Prima - Video
Lega, Durigon risponde a Calenda: "Cerca attenzioni, sta sparendo" - Video
Achille Lauro alla Scala: "Per la Prima una scelta coraggiosa" - Video
News to go
Scuola e Fondo unico per l'inclusione sociale: le novità
Prima della Scala, le videonews dalla nostra inviata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza