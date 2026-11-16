JCI Names the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World

Ten honorees from seven countries recognized at JCI World Congress in Clark, Philippines
CLARK, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 - Junior Chamber International (JCI) has named the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of the World. The ten honorees, from Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Syria, Tunisia, the USA and Venezuela, were announced at a press conference held during the 2026 JCI World Congress at the Marriott Hotel in Clark.
All under 40, the honorees were selected from nominations worldwide. Their work spans medicine, education, culture, science and children's rights.
At the press conference, the honorees shared their personal stories and goals, encouraging young people to pursue excellence in their careers and public service.
"JCI exists to help young people create positive change. These ten honorees show what that looks like worldwide," said Alejandra Castillo, 2026 JCI President.
The Judging Panel
The international judging panel included:
The 2026 JCI TOYP World Honorees
Country : Tunisia
Category : Cultural Achievement
Country : Venezuela
Category : Academic Leadership
Country : Syria
Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights
Country : Tunisia
Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights
Country : Japan
Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights
Country : Nigeria
Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights
Country : Malaysia
Category : Academic Leadership
Country : Tunisia
Category : Medical Innovation
Country : USA
Category : Scientific and Technological Development
Country : Syria
Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights
Junior Chamber International (JCI)
A global membership organization of active young citizens aged 18 to 40 who are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. Through leadership development, entrepreneurship and community projects, JCI empowers young people to solve local challenges and make a global impact. Learn more at jci.cc.
JCI TOYP
Launched in 1983, it recognizes young people under 40 who excel in their fields and serve their communities. National programs run by JCI member organizations have honored John F. Kennedy, Gerald Ford, Elvis Presley and Jackie Chan.
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