JCI Names the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World

Ten honorees from seven countries recognized at JCI World Congress in Clark, Philippines

CLARK, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 - Junior Chamber International (JCI) has named the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of the World. The ten honorees, from Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Syria, Tunisia, the USA and Venezuela, were announced at a press conference held during the 2026 JCI World Congress at the Marriott Hotel in Clark.

All under 40, the honorees were selected from nominations worldwide. Their work spans medicine, education, culture, science and children's rights.

At the press conference, the honorees shared their personal stories and goals, encouraging young people to pursue excellence in their careers and public service.

"JCI exists to help young people create positive change. These ten honorees show what that looks like worldwide," said Alejandra Castillo, 2026 JCI President.

The Judging Panel

The international judging panel included:

Alejandra Castillo, 2026 JCI President Ami Dar, Founder and Executive Director, Idealist.org Shannon Kobran, Head of Education and Training, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

The 2026 JCI TOYP World Honorees

Name : Emna Mizouni

Country : Tunisia

Category : Cultural Achievement

Name : Linda Montilla-Celis

Country : Venezuela

Category : Academic Leadership

Name : Ehab Badwi

Country : Syria

Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights

Name : Khadija Maalej

Country : Tunisia

Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights

Name : Tatsuro Hoshino

Country : Japan

Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights

Name : Summer Okibe

Country : Nigeria

Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights

Name : Michelle Tiong

Country : Malaysia

Category : Academic Leadership

Name : Yassine Belghith

Country : Tunisia

Category : Medical Innovation

Name : Kenneth Smith

Country : USA

Category : Scientific and Technological Development

Name : Muzoon Almellehan

Country : Syria

Category : Children, Peace and Human Rights

Junior Chamber International (JCI)

A global membership organization of active young citizens aged 18 to 40 who are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. Through leadership development, entrepreneurship and community projects, JCI empowers young people to solve local challenges and make a global impact. Learn more at jci.cc.

JCI TOYP

Launched in 1983, it recognizes young people under 40 who excel in their fields and serve their communities. National programs run by JCI member organizations have honored John F. Kennedy, Gerald Ford, Elvis Presley and Jackie Chan.

Contatti:

Immediapress

comunicati@immediapress.it



Media contact:

RJ Paguyo

Marketing Director

Rpaguyo@jci.cc

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress