Kailas FUGA Unveils All-Female Elite Trail Team in Italy

Five leading Italian trail runners join FUGA’s team for rising stars

GUANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUGA Mountain Club, a global community of over 500 competitive runners by Kailas FUGA, has launched a Talent Team comprising some of Italy’s strongest female trail runners. Alice Minetti (ITRA 716), Benedetta Broggi (ITRA 742), Enrica Dematteis (ITRA 760), Luisa Dematteis (ITRA 716), and Nicol Guidolin (ITRA 759) are making their names as some of the country’s leading athletes.

In San Pellegrino, the runners joined the first three-day camp for training, physiotherapy, nutrition workshops, and setting ambitious goals for the year. Luisa Dematteis came first at the Vibram Trail Mottarone 60K at the beginning of May, and her twin sister Enrica came 3rd female at Istria 100 by UTMB’s 100K. The twins will meet at the start line of UTMB Finals 100M along with Nicol Guidolin, who came third at the World Masters Mountain Running Championships Long Distance (2025). Benedetta Broggi who won the Skymarathon Sentiere 4 Luglio - Vertical will compete in the Uphill race at the European Championships in Slovenia. Alice Minetti, ranked 9th in 2025 Golden Trail Series, will start the 2026 circuit in Ledro Sky Trentino at the end of May.

Pippa Ebel, Leader of the FUGA Mountain Club in Europe explained, “The Talent Team is an initiative very close to my heart. The five Italian women are incredibly inspiring role models. They are outstanding athletes alongside being mothers, wives, doctors and nurses. They show what is possible with passion and dedication, and I hope that they will encourage more women to join the start line.”

The launch of the team is one of Kailas FUGA’s key steps, supporting women in trail running and promoting industry change. It follows the signing of two all-female races, the Dolomiti Women’s Trail, which took place on May 16th and Swiss Canyon Women’s Trail on September 11th, 2026. Sponsored by FUGA Mountain Club, these races are setting new norms and standards in Italy and Switzerland

FUGA Mountain Club, a fast-growing community of runners competing at a high level, was launched in China in 2018. Community, public service and women in trail are central to the club’s ethos. Activities include engaging new and trail runners through training, coach-led workshops, and partnering with world-class event organizers to provide an inclusive racing environment.

Media Contact: Pippa Ebel - Manager of International Partnershipspippaebel@kailas.com.cn

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c009bd3-c2f0-42a9-b225-93226b0378ca

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