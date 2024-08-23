Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
NetBet Italy unveils new partnership with Endorphina

23 agosto 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NetBet Italy to offer Endorphina games

ROME, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, a leading online gambling operator, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Endorphina, a leading online casino games developer. This collaboration promises to elevate the gaming experience for Italian players by introducing a range of captivating titles, including the popular Chance Machine 20, Fresh Fruits, and Cyber Wolf.

NetBet Italy has long been recognized as a premier destination for online gaming enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of casino games, sports betting, and more. With this new alliance, the platform is poised to expand its already impressive repertoire by integrating Endorphina's cutting-edge gaming solutions. By combining NetBet Italy's expertise in delivering quality gaming services with Endorphina's exceptional game development prowess, players can expect an unparalleled level of entertainment and excitement.

Endorphina is renowned for its cutting-edge game development, captivating graphics, and immersive gameplay. With a diverse portfolio that appeals to players of all preferences, Endorphina's games are highly regarded in the industry. The addition of their titles to NetBet Italy's platform further enriches the already impressive game selection available to Italian players.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We have always delivered the best games and providers for our Italian Players and this new partnership with Endorphina is another example of our commitment to the Italian market.”

Zdenek Llosa, Senior Partnership Manager at Endorphina, said: “Endorphina is well known for its high quality and protection of their games, adding NetBet Italy to our network of partners in the Italy reflects the great feedback our games have received in the past months as we rapidly position ourselves among the new preferences of Italian players. We are very happy to collaborate further with NetBet as we strengthen our relationship in multiple markets.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it/

