1 Million Strong: Geotab Scales EMEA Operations becoming the largest end-to-end fleet telematics provider in the region

Milestone reflects ongoing investment in data insights for fleets and integration of Verizon Connect operations

BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today announced it has surpassed 1 million active fleet subscriptions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, establishing it as the first end-to-end fleet telematics provider to reach this number in the region.

A unified organisation driving regional scale

The 1 million milestone reflects more than a decade of sustained investment in data intelligence across the EMEA region and the successful integration of Verizon Connect's international commercial operations building significant market share

"This milestone reflects the investments we have made in Innovation, R&D and product development over 10+ years, including establishing a robust foundation for data sovereignty and GDPR compliance, along with the recent acquisition of Verizon Connect's commercial operations." said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Geotab. "These teams are working seamlessly to provide comprehensive solutions from our 13 offices and two R&D locations across the region."

Three capability areas driving continued expansion

Future growth opportunities are underpinned by AI enhanced video telematics (GO Focus family), expansion of OEM connectivity, and asset tracking for trailers, equipment and supply chain assets (GO Anywhere) which address safety, mixed fleet data fidelity and insights, and management of complex mixed asset environments.

Advancing the safe and sustainable movement of goods and people across EMEA

"Europe has consistently set the standard for what responsible fleet intelligence should look like in data sovereignty, sustainability regulation, and the complexity of cross-border operations," said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab. "Surpassing 1 million subscriptions across EMEA, speaks to our commitment and capability in ensuring the safe and sustainable movement of goods and people across Europe."

Geotab's EMEA operations process data in accordance with GDPR requirements, with local data residency options available. The company's CSRD-aligned GHG Emissions Report, certified by TÜV Rheinland, supports European fleets in meeting their sustainability reporting obligations.

Geotab has more than 100,000 customers globally, including small- to mid-sized fleets along with many of the largest fleets in the world. The company processes over 100 billion data points daily, and has over 6M connected vehicle subscriptions world wide.

For more information, visit www.geotab.com

About GeotabGeotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

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