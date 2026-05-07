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AIKO Secures French 5.5% VAT Eligibility Under Stringent PPE2 V2 Carbon Standard

07 maggio 2026 | 10.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

French residential PV systems up to 9 kWp can now access the reduced 5.5% VAT rate, but only with modules that meet the demanding PPE2 V2 certification. AIKO is one of the few manufacturers to achieve this.

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DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIKO has confirmed that its photovoltaic modules qualify for the reduced 5.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) rate in France under the newly enforced PPE2 V2 certification. This makes AIKO a key enabler for French residential installations seeking the preferential tax rate.

Under French rules, residential PV systems face a standard 20% VAT. The reduced 5.5% rate applies only to systems up to 9 kWp that meet all PPE2 V2 criteria. Systems above 9 kWp remain at 20% VAT. AlKO-A-MCE60Db and AIKO-A-MCE54Db modules are now listed on the official Certisolis registry of products eligible for France's 5.5% VAT reduction.

What Is PPE2 V2?

The PPE2 V2 (Product Environmental Footprint 2, Version 2) certification is a demanding French environmental standard introduced in September 2025. To qualify for the 5.5% VAT, a PV module must simultaneously meet:

The carbon threshold of 530 kg CO₂eq/kWc is exceptionally hard to meet. It forces manufacturers to decarbonize their entire supply chain, from polysilicon to finished module. Very few modules on the market currently achieve this.

AIKO has succeeded in meeting all PPE2 V2 criteria while delivering modules maintaining its industry-leading efficiency of 24.4%–24.5% (maximizing yield on space-constrained rooftops) and an aesthetic all-black design. This combination gives French homeowners a shorter payback period and stronger return on investment.

A Distinct Market Advantage

PPE2 V2 certification sets a high bar that few manufacturers have cleared. AIKO's achievement demonstrates its commitment to sustainable, low-carbon manufacturing. For the French residential market, this means premium, high-efficiency solar is now accessible at a significantly lower effective cost – without compromising on performance.

About AIKOAIKO, a top-ranked solar technology leader, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of solar generation products. AIKO provides customers with solar cells, ABC (All Back Contact) modules, and scenario-based packaged solutions. Guided by the mission of "Empowering transformation towards a carbon-free era," AIKO continues to pursue extreme innovation and cutting-edge technology.For more information, please visit https://aikosolar.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aiko-secures-french-5-5-vat-eligibility-under-stringent-ppe2-v2-carbon-standard-302765353.html

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