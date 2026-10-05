Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Unveils Refreshed Global Brand, Showcasing its Strength in Specialization

TOKYO, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a global network of specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and enabling technologies, today unveiled a refreshed global brand including updated messaging and visual identity and a redeveloped global website that more clearly represents who the business is today and its commitment to supporting customers as they advance medicines that help improve the health of humankind.

At a time when biopharma companies increasingly need depth of knowledge to navigate more demanding development and manufacturing challenges, Aji Bio-Pharma's strength lies in specialization. Across small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, gene therapy, proteins, and bioconjugates, its business brings dedicated focus to distinct areas of biopharma, paired with the scientific innovation to solve the challenges within them.

Underpinning that specialization is Ajinomoto Group's history of more than a century of scientific innovation. That legacy continues to shape Aji Bio-Pharma today, including the development of proprietary technologies that create new possibilities in biopharma development and manufacturing. Together with shared commitments to quality, operational excellence, and sustainability, this enables Aji Bio-Pharma to provide the reliability and partnership customers depend on as they advance their programs.

"Our team has always been driven to find new and better ways to solve the specific development and manufacturing challenges our customers face," said Yasuyuki Otake, Corporate Executive, General Manager, Bio-Pharma Services Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc. "Our new brand puts that strength at the center. It reflects the ingenuity of our teams around the world and our commitment to helping customers unlock innovation and unleash the potential of their science for the patients they serve."

The new brand launches today on Aji Bio-Pharma's website, social media channels, and through updated global marketing materials at upcoming conferences, with additional assets transitioning to the new identity over the coming months.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma ServicesAjinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a global network of specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and enabling technologies with expertise across small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, gene therapy, proteins, and bioconjugates. With businesses and manufacturing sites in Belgium, India, Japan, and the U.S., we combine deep modality knowledge with Ajinomoto Group's century-long legacy of scientific innovation and share a commitment to quality, operational excellence, and sustainability to help biopharma partners advance complex and novel medicines and help improve the health of humankind. Learn more at www.AjiBio-Pharma.com.

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