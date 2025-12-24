AKEEYO to Showcase AKY-NV-X2 and AKY-730 Pro at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO is elevating vehicle intelligence at CES 2026 with two revolutionary camera systems. The AKY-NV-X2 11-inch mirror dash cam serves automobile drivers, while the AKY-730 Pro action camera provides professional-grade protection for motorcyclists and cyclists.

Introducing the AKY-NV-X2: The Ultimate All-in-One Driving Solution

The AKY-NV-X2 combines advanced features into a sleek, user-friendly design:

Display & Image Quality:

Smart Connectivity:

Advanced Safety Features:

AKY-730 Pro: Purpose-Built for Riders

Designed for motorcyclists and cyclists, the AKY-730 Pro delivers rugged reliability:

Key Features:

AKEEYO will also showcase the 710 series action cameras (710Lite, 710Pro, 710S), the EYES dual-lens ADAS system, and the AKY-P1 dash cam.

Visit AKEEYO at CES 2026

Booth Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) - West Hall, Booth #6478 January 6-9, 2026

"CES is an ideal venue to showcase what we've built for drivers and riders," said the AKEEYO team. "We welcome attendees to visit our booth for hands-on demos and to see how our products support safer, smarter journeys."

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO develops automotive and motorcycle electronics, including dash cameras and navigation solutions. The company focuses on practical technology and user-friendly design to support safer, more connected driving and riding experiences worldwide.

For more information, visit akeeyo.com or stop by Booth 6478 at LVCC-West Hall.

