Amflow Announces Sales Availability for Two of Its Most Anticipated Models

The Amflow TL Now Available for Purchase Globally, and the Amflow PR Now Available in the US

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amflow, the innovation-driven bike brand that pursues the ultimate fusion of technology and mechanics, today announces global availability of the Amflow TL Carbon, its first all-terrain, touring e-bike, and US availability of the Amflow PR, Amflow's first eMTB model offering a removable battery for extended range.

The Amflow TL Carbon

Powered by the Avinox M2 motor, the Amflow TL Carbon is an SUV e-bike fully equipped for all riding scenarios, offering 125Nm of maximum torque for support on any type of ride. With a total bike weight as low as 22.6kg, the Amflow TL can carry up to 200kg total weight, including the bike, front and rear rack loads, and the rider.

The Amflow PR Carbon Series

The Amflow PR Carbon series, offered in two trims, supports battery removal for charging and quick swapping, featuring Avinox's first removable 800Wh high-capacity battery. Weighing as little as 4kg, it combines generous capacity with low weight for a range of up to 158km1. The removable battery design extends the range of a trip, as well the ability to charge the detached battery instead of bringing the whole bike inside for a power outlet. Removing the battery when parked also helps deter theft. The Amflow PR Carbon is powered by the new Avinox M2 motor, delivering up to 125Nm of torque, while the Amflow PR Carbon Pro features the new Avinox M2S motor with up to 150Nm of torque.

Pricing and Availability

The Amflow TL Carbon is available globally today at the following local times and prices:

The bike can be purchased through the Amflow official website and official local authorized dealers listed here: https://www.amflowbikes.com/test-ride

Previously available in other regions, the Amflow PR Carbon and Amflow PR Carbon Pro are available in the US today from 7:00 a.m. PT.

Pricing is as follows:

Both models can be purchased through the Amflow official website and official local authorized dealers listed here: https://www.amflowbikes.com/test-ride

For more information about Amflow models, please visit: https://www.amflowbikes.com

1Range measured on a flat paved road with an 80kg rider on Amflow PR Carbon (800Wh). Testing was conducted in the Eco assistance mode at a cadence of 65rpm and a speed of 21km/h, with default assist settings. Actual range depends on factors like temperature and wind speed. Results may vary.

2The euro price shown is for Germany. Prices vary by European country. Please visit the Amflow website for local pricing.

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