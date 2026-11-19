PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmBARI Healthcare, Inc., The Phoenix VA Health Care System, the Arizona Veterans Research and Education Foundation, and the Young Blood Institute (YBI), a 501(c)(3) non-profit Clinical Research Organization, today announced the execution of a Principal Investigator-Initiated Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to conduct a pilot clinical study evaluating optimized Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) in Veterans with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and prodromal Alzheimer's disease.

The AmβARI study (VA Protocol #1859907) is a randomized, controlled trial that will enroll up to 56 veterans. It will assess an extended full-volume TPE protocol. The primary endpoint will be brain imaging (PET-CT) using the NAV-4694 tracer to quantify changes in brain burden of amyloid. The study is led by Principal Investigator, S. Mitchell Harman, MD, PhD, at the Phoenix VA Health Care System. Dr. Harman designed the VA AmβARI study protocol in collaboration with the Young Blood Institute and AmβARI Healthcare Global Principal Investigator, Colin Masters, MD, and other members of the AmβARI/YBI investigative team. AmβARI Healthcare, Inc. is funding the study through its exclusive partnership with YBI, backed by several major strategic partners contributing advanced apheresis systems, biomarkers, and imaging technologies.

Both the Grifols AMBAR trial and real-world experience at Ace Alzheimer Center Barcelona have demonstrated a 61% success rate in delaying or arresting disease progression in early to moderate Alzheimer's patients, with 11–15% of patients showing memory improvement. AMBAR studied 498 patients, while Ace Barcelona has now delivered over 2,100 full-volume TPE procedures as standard clinical care. YBI's own pre-clinical studies have also demonstrated the ability of TPE to clear Amyloid Beta in cognitively unimpaired subjects. YBI and Ace have collaborated on protocol optimization for this study.

Elijah J. Ditter, Medical Center Director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System, stated: "This CRADA represents an important step in our ongoing efforts to bring innovative, translational research directly to our veterans affected by this devastating disease. We are committed to exploring promising new approaches that have the potential to meaningfully improve care within the VA system."

Dr. Samuel M. Aguayo, MD, of the Phoenix VA Health Care System, added: "The Phoenix VA has a strong track record of successfully translating research findings into clinical practice. This CRADA allows us to rigorously evaluate Therapeutic Plasma Exchange in a controlled veteran population and advance the field of translational medicine."

Jeremy Greene, MS, Executive Director of the Arizona Veterans Research and Education Foundation commented that partnerships with institutes that support biomedical research like the Young Blood Institute, enable the VA to provide novel approaches to treatments for Veterans that often can be extended to the general population. The AmβARI Healthcare and the Young Blood Institute are providing valuable resources for this specific approach that otherwise would not be be available to our Foundation.

Professor Colin Masters, MD, Global Coordinating Principal Investigator for the Young Blood Institute, commented: "We are excited to collaborate with the Phoenix VA on this important translational study. Building on the strong foundation of the AMBAR trial and Ace Barcelona's real-world experience, this optimized TPE protocol — supported by the latest blood and NAV-4694 PET imaging technologies — has the potential to further validate the Amyloid Theory by demonstrating how human serum albumin binds Aβ42 and Aβ40 and other factors with high affinity and actively clears amyloid beta, providing a clear mechanism for TPE efficacy."

Mark Urdahl, CEO of both AmβARI Healthcare and the Young Blood Institute, stated: "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Arizona Veterans Research and Education Foundation and the Phoenix VA. Having spent my career translating advanced technologies to successful commercial implementation, I chose to work with the Foundation and VA precisely because of its ability to rapidly translate research into real-world care for Veterans."

The study is conducted under the oversight of the Phoenix VA Institutional Review Board (IRB) and in full compliance with federal regulations.

Arizona Veterans Research and Education Foundation (AVREF.ORG) is a 501c3 established to support Veterans research and education activities at the Phoenix VA Health Care System and Northern Arizona VA Health Care System. Through this public private partnership additional opportunities are made available and that gives Veterans a voice to improve the Health Care they receive.

About Phoenix VA Health Care SystemThe Phoenix VA Health Care System provides comprehensive healthcare services to more than 130,000 Veterans in Arizona and is dedicated to advancing Veteran-centered research and innovation. Website: www.va.gov/phoenix-health-care/ https://www.facebook.com/PhxVAHealthcare?mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://instagram.com/phoenixvahealthcare?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= VA Phoenix Health Care | Veterans Affairs

About the Young Blood InstituteThe Young Blood Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Clinical Research Organization dedicated to advancing plasma-based therapies for age-related diseases.Website: www.youngbloodinstitute.org

About AmβARI Healthcare, Inc.AmβARI Healthcare, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating optimized Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols into scalable clinical services for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.Website: www.ambari.healthcare

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