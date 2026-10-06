Athletica Expands into Europe with New Finland Office, Delivering Local Sales and Service for Premier Dasher Board Systems and Arena Solutions

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletica Sport Systems Inc. (Athletica), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of high-performance dasher board systems, LED technologies, and specialized sport infrastructure solutions, is entering the European market opening its first office in Finland.

This strategic expansion establishes a dedicated local presence to provide sales, service, installation, and aftermarket maintenance solutions for all Athletica's industry-leading products – including LED dasher boards, LED scoreboards, and timing systems. By initiating operations in Finland Athletica is committing to better serve a nation with deep hockey heritage and a vibrant multi-sport arena development landscape. Tomi Matilainen leads Athletica's European expansion, bringing deep expertise in premier arena markets and LED technology. Tomi will serve the growing demands of European professional leagues, community facilities, and major event conversion venues.

Athletica's move mirrors the growth of professional sports leagues expanding geographies to reach new fans. League expansions combined with growing investment trends in multi-sport facility technologies represents an evolution of how arena infrastructure design is progressing immersive fan experience. Athletica's Finland office will focus on delivering new products tailored to market needs combined with responsive, world-class operations expertise to customers across the continent.

Athletica brings a proven track record of service excellence at the highest levels of competition. The company has supplied dasher boards and game day support for NHL and AHL special events, IIHF world championships, and multiple Olympic Games. Its flagship Crystaplex® 6A Series dasher boards are renowned for superior impact flexibility, enhanced player safety features, quick installation, and long-term durability that sets the professional international standard.

"Europe's passionate hockey and multi-sport facility development represent a natural and exciting next chapter for Athletica," said Andrew McRae, CEO. "Just as we have supported the North America's elite leagues and arenas with innovative, safety-focused solutions, we are now bringing that same commitment — backed by local sales, service, and technical expertise — directly to European facilities. This expansion will enable faster response times, stronger industry partnerships, and local support that helps owners, operators, and teams elevate performance and fan experience."

Athletica's comprehensive product portfolio includes dasher board systems, video scoreboards, scoring systems, custom LED technologies, seating, and arena accessories. Known for innovations that prioritize athlete safety, reduce facility risk, and enhance spectator experiences, the company continues to invest in product development and technology innovations that address the evolving needs of modern arenas.

European arena operators, facility managers, teams, and event organizers interested in upgrading their venues are invited to connect with Athletica's European team to explore tailored solutions and partnership opportunities.

Tomi Matilainen Athletica Sport Systems Inc.

Service Office Perintötie 8D, 01510 Vantaa, Finland

Phone: +358 400 661048

Email: pr@athletica.com

About Athletica Sport Systems Inc.

Athletica Sport Systems Inc. is a trusted global provider of specialty sport infrastructure, specializing in dasher board systems and arena solutions for hockey and multi-sport facilities. Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, with operations across North America and now Europe, Athletica delivers innovative, high-quality products and services to professional, and community customers worldwide. Athletica is the Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier to the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL), USA Hockey, and USHL.

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