circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Athletica Expands into Europe with New Finland Office, Delivering Local Sales and Service for Premier Dasher Board Systems and Arena Solutions

06 ottobre 2026 | 15.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletica Sport Systems Inc. (Athletica), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of high-performance dasher board systems, LED technologies, and specialized sport infrastructure solutions, is entering the European market opening its first office in Finland.

This strategic expansion establishes a dedicated local presence to provide sales, service, installation, and aftermarket maintenance solutions for all Athletica's industry-leading products – including LED dasher boards, LED scoreboards, and timing systems. By initiating operations in Finland Athletica is committing to better serve a nation with deep hockey heritage and a vibrant multi-sport arena development landscape. Tomi Matilainen leads Athletica's European expansion, bringing deep expertise in premier arena markets and LED technology. Tomi will serve the growing demands of European professional leagues, community facilities, and major event conversion venues.

Athletica's move mirrors the growth of professional sports leagues expanding geographies to reach new fans. League expansions combined with growing investment trends in multi-sport facility technologies represents an evolution of how arena infrastructure design is progressing immersive fan experience. Athletica's Finland office will focus on delivering new products tailored to market needs combined with responsive, world-class operations expertise to customers across the continent.

Athletica brings a proven track record of service excellence at the highest levels of competition. The company has supplied dasher boards and game day support for NHL and AHL special events, IIHF world championships, and multiple Olympic Games. Its flagship Crystaplex® 6A Series dasher boards are renowned for superior impact flexibility, enhanced player safety features, quick installation, and long-term durability that sets the professional international standard.

"Europe's passionate hockey and multi-sport facility development represent a natural and exciting next chapter for Athletica," said Andrew McRae, CEO. "Just as we have supported the North America's elite leagues and arenas with innovative, safety-focused solutions, we are now bringing that same commitment — backed by local sales, service, and technical expertise — directly to European facilities. This expansion will enable faster response times, stronger industry partnerships, and local support that helps owners, operators, and teams elevate performance and fan experience."

Athletica's comprehensive product portfolio includes dasher board systems, video scoreboards, scoring systems, custom LED technologies, seating, and arena accessories.  Known for innovations that prioritize athlete safety, reduce facility risk, and enhance spectator experiences, the company continues to invest in product development and technology innovations that address the evolving needs of modern arenas.

European arena operators, facility managers, teams, and event organizers interested in upgrading their venues are invited to connect with Athletica's European team to explore tailored solutions and partnership opportunities.

Tomi Matilainen Athletica Sport Systems Inc.

Service Office Perintötie 8D, 01510 Vantaa, Finland

Phone: +358 400 661048

Email: pr@athletica.com

About Athletica Sport Systems Inc.

Athletica Sport Systems Inc. is a trusted global provider of specialty sport infrastructure, specializing in dasher board systems and arena solutions for hockey and multi-sport facilities. Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, with operations across North America and now Europe, Athletica delivers innovative, high-quality products and services to professional, and community customers worldwide. Athletica is the Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier to the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL), USA Hockey, and USHL.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/athletica-expands-into-europe-with-new-finland-office-delivering-local-sales-and-service-for-premier-dasher-board-systems-and-arena-solutions-302898830.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN63009 en US Sport Sport Architettura_E_Edilizia Sport Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Rispunta il disturbatore tv Paolini, l'appello a Malagò: "Riporti l'Italia al Mondiale" - Video
Karl Deisseroth annuncia ai figli la vittoria del Nobel, la reazione è emozionante
L'affondo di Bertinotti: "In Italia frattura tra politica e popolo, Vannacci? Pessimo" - Video
Fini: "Remigrazione è una battuta d'operetta, Italia affronti tema integrazione" - Video
'Maschi Veri 2', il cast torna su Netflix: "La vera sfida è crescere uomini diversi" - Video
Torino, gli studenti occupano l'istituto Lagrange - Video
Sinner, stagione 2026 è finita: "Ho bisogno di cure per il ginocchio". Il video annuncio
News to go
Legge elettorale, fiducia su tre articoli
Termoli, furgone finisce in mare e muore il conducente - Video
Legge elettorale, sesto giorno di digiuno per Magi: "Scritto a Mattarella ragioni della mia iniziativa" - Video
Oltre 70 pappagalli e 300 tartarughe stipati in un'auto, maxi sequestro in Sicilia - Video
News to go
Ue, prezzi case +4,7% nel secondo trimestre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza