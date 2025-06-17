AtomVie Global Radiopharma and TerraPower Isotopes Announce Strategic Supply Agreement for Actinium-225 to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing

HAMILTON, ON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie) and TerraPower Isotopes, LLC (TPI) today announced a supply agreement under which TPI will provide its high-quality Actinium-225 (Ac-225)1 isotope to support AtomVie's contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) activities in radiopharmaceuticals, providing an added value to its clients with Ac-225-based programs. The aim is to strengthen the supply chain and accelerate the development and commercialization of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer and other diseases.

The agreement supports both AtomVie's early and late-stage development programs with pharmaceutical partners for global clinical and commercial pipelines. By securing a reliable supply of Ac-225, the agreement enhances flexibility and responsiveness across the entire product development lifecycle.

"We are pleased to work with TerraPower Isotopes to ensure a supply of Actinium-225 for our clients. This reinforces our ability to meet the evolving needs of pharmaceutical partners by supporting their programs from development through to commercial supply. Together, we are advancing innovative therapies and improving patients' lives worldwide with high-quality radiopharmaceuticals." said Bruno Paquin, CEO of AtomVie.

"Collaborating with AtomVie allows us to help advance the next generation of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies. By combining access to our extremely pure Ac-225 with their development and manufacturing capabilities, we are proud to play a pivotal role in expanding treatments that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients." said Scott Claunch, President of TerraPower Isotopes.

This supply agreement reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to advancing nuclear medicine innovation and expanding global access to cutting-edge radiotherapies.

_____________________ 1 TPI produced Actinium-225 is intended to be used as starting material for further manufacturing processes and, as starting material, is not manufactured in accordance with current good manufacturing practices (cGMP).

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie)

AtomVie is a global leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and worldwide distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. AtomVie offers the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality and logistics combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from clinical studies to the commercial marketplace. AtomVie currently serves international clients conducting clinical studies in over 25 countries worldwide. AtomVie is currently building a new state-of-art purpose-built 72,300 sq ft facility, set to launch at the end of 2025. For more information, visit https://www.atomvie.com/

About TerraPower Isotopes (TPI)

TerraPower Isotopes is bringing the next generation of isotopes to market. A subsidiary of TerraPower, a leading nuclear innovation company, TerraPower Isotopes applies innovative expertise and proven development methods to targeted alpha therapy. The company supports medical research by developing advanced radioisotope generators that enable the efficient and automated extraction of rare isotopes with life-saving potential. TerraPower Isotopes is increasing global access to Actinium-225, which may improve cancer treatments by destroying targeted cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy tissue. Learn more at https://www.terrapower.com/isotopes/

About TerraPower

TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement and other cutting-edge opportunities. It accepts and tackles some of the world's most difficult challenges. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the world's public and private sectors to answer pressing global needs.

