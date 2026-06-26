Autonomous Delivery Firm Neolix Expands European Presence as Retailers Fight Urban Logistics Costs

As FMCG and retail executives seek practical answers to last-mile economics, Neolix arrives with a commercial track record

VIENNA and FRANKFURT, Germany, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last-mile delivery costs continue to rise across Europe, placing growing pressure on retailers and logistics operators. At the same time, labor shortages persist while consumer expectations for faster, more reliable delivery continue to rise.

Against this backdrop, Neolix, a leading L4 autonomous logistics company, is accelerating its European engagement, bringing the experience from operating one of the world's largest commercial autonomous delivery fleets to consumer goods, retail, and logistics leaders across the region.

On June 24, Will Zhao, Executive President of Neolix, joined a panel discussion at The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Global Summit 2026 in Vienna, where senior executives from global FMCG and retail companies gathered to discuss the future of the consumer goods industry, including its supply chains, operational efficiency, and consumer fulfillment. The same day, Neolix showcased its flagship RoboVan product at EUROBIKE 2026 in Frankfurt.

"By focusing on autonomous delivery across both the last and middle miles, where most consumer goods logistics costs reside, we are optimizing supply chain economics," Zhao told CGF delegates. "At scale, this creates a continuous feedback loop: each additional kilometer of real-world operation improves the underlying AI system, which in turn enhances operational performance, leading to greater efficiency, consistency, and resilience."

Neolix enters that conversation with extensive commercial deployment experience. The company has deployed 21,000 autonomous delivery vehicles across more than 15 countries and accumulated over 170 million kilometers of autonomous driving mileage, making it one of the world's largest commercial autonomous logistics fleets. Beyond its global footprint, Neolix has achieved large-scale deployments across multiple cities, with its largest single-city fleet exceeding 2,000 vehicles.

Addressing a Growing Challenge for European Retail Logistics

For the consumer goods industry, the last mile remains its most expensive and least predictable segment. Labor costs are climbing. Delivery windows are harder to guarantee. As e-commerce volumes grow, the pressure on fulfillment operations compounds.

These pressures are prompting retailers and logistics operators to explore technologies that can improve efficiency without compromising service quality.

Neolix's autonomous delivery vehicles are designed to support logistics operations across both middle-mile and last-mile scenarios, helping customers increase operational efficiency, extend service hours, and reduce delivery costs. The vehicles are capable of operating around the clock and are designed to perform reliably across a range of weather and traffic conditions.

Rather than relying on high-definition maps, the company's autonomous driving system is built on a mapless architecture powered by its proprietary Neolix-VA visual-action foundation model. This approach enables faster deployment into new operating environments while allowing the system to continuously improve through real-world operational data.

"The value of autonomy ultimately comes down to economics and reliability," Zhao said. "Retailers need solutions that can integrate into existing operations, adapt to local conditions, and generate measurable efficiency gains over time."

Building a Long-Term Presence in Europe

Neolix's European expansion strategy is built on localization, compliance, and partnership development.

The company holds German TÜV Rheinland certification and European E-MARK compliance, providing a foundation for commercial engagement across multiple European markets. Neolix has also established partner networks spanning Germany, Portugal, Denmark, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, and Belgium.

To support enterprise customers' compliance requirements, the company works with global cloud infrastructure providers to comply with market-specific data residency and data governance requirements.

Earlier this year, Neolix announced a strategic alliance with Caetano Mobility, part of Portugal's Salvador Caetano Group, combining Neolix's autonomous logistics capabilities with the group's regional engineering expertise and mobility ecosystem.

"Europe has built some of the world's most advanced passenger mobility systems," Zhao said. "We believe the next opportunity lies in building equally intelligent infrastructure for moving goods."

At both CGF and EUROBIKE, the industry conversation has moved beyond whether autonomous delivery is technically feasible. The questions now are about deployment timelines, compliance, and unit economics.

For Neolix, the next phase of growth in Europe will focus on translating large-scale commercial experience into localized deployment programs with regional partners, adapting operational models to local infrastructure and regulatory environments while building the on-the-ground capability that large-scale deployment requires.

About Neolix

Neolix is a global leader in L4 autonomous logistics, with more than 21,000 proprietary RoboVans deployed across 300+ cities in 15+ countries and more than 170 million autonomous kilometers logged. Operating one of the world's largest commercial autonomous delivery fleets, Neolix is bringing physical AI into the infrastructure of everyday retail and logistics.

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