Bambu Lab Announces 48-Hour Charity Fundraiser to Support Venezuela Earthquake Relief

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the ongoing relief efforts of Bambu Lab LATAM, including a USD 50,000 contribution toward earthquake recovery in Venezuela, Bambu Lab today announced a further step: a 48-hour community initiative beginning July 13 at 8:00 a.m. UTC−4, 2026. Use promo code 4Venezuela at checkout on eligible PLA Basic Refill in designated colors on Bambu Lab US and EU stores. Bambu Lab will donate an amount equal to its full list price (MSRP) to UN Crisis Relief in the name of the maker community.

How to participate

Available exclusively on Bambu Lab US and EU online stores.

Purchase PLA Basic Refill in Venezuela flag colors:

Enter promo code 4Venezuela at checkout. Dedicated inventory has been set aside for this drive.

Customers may purchase eligible products at promotional prices during the drive. Regardless of the price paid at checkout, Bambu Lab will calculate its donation to UN Crisis Relief based on each product's MSRP (original list price). Bambu Lab will cover any difference between the purchase price and the MSRP-based donation amount. In other words, you pay the promotional price, while Bambu Lab donates an amount equal to the full list price as a result of your purchase.

Full campaign details — including eligibility and how donations are handled for returns or cancellations, will be published when the drive opens on July 13. Please refer to those details for the most up-to-date information.

Transparency: After the campaign closes on July 15, Bambu Lab will publish the total amount raised and confirm the donation to UN Crisis Relief on our official channels when final figures are available.

Our relief commitments to date

This community initiative builds on actions Bambu Lab and our partners have already taken after twin earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026 − magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, the strongest seismic events in the country in more than a century, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In addition to USD 50,000 in cash support committed by Bambu Lab LATAM on July 3 for earthquake relief efforts, we will continue supporting LayerLab, our official distributor in Venezuela, with the filament and printers needed to sustain maker-led production on the ground.

"Bambu Lab's filament and material support has fulfilled what we need to keep production running on the ground. With the supplies provided, our local maker network can continue meeting current demand for priority items"

− Carlos Hernàndez, Founder and Director, LayerLab

LayerLab has also contributed independently − donating 160 kg of filament and print capacity − to produce and deliver supplies to affected areas.

Why we are opening this drive

In the days after the earthquakes, makers around the world responded − open-sourcing designs, printing medical aids, and coordinating deliveries across borders. Ostec3D, a Venezuelan entrepreneurship initiative focused on 3D-printed orthoses, released thermoplastic splint files through a public Google Drive archive. Volunteers connected through communities such as Reddit's r/3Dprinting and PrintForHelp.

Bambu Lab and LayerLab were part of that response. We established direct contact with the development and engineering team at Ostec3D to align material support with on-the-ground production priorities − including hand splints and oxygen connectors.

Since then, we have heard from makers across our global community asking how they can take part. This drive is our answer: a way to participate as the Maker community, with proceeds donated in the community's name − standing with the makers who acted first, and adding our collective name to theirs.

Learn more

Open files & design source

Ávila Splint and Ostec3D medical designs do not require digital scanning; they are manually thermoformed in hot water (80°C–95°C) and must be applied only by medical specialists or trained healthcare professionals. Any printing and use must be independently evaluated based on conditions on the ground.

Community coordination

Social

Further reading

Other ways to help

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich, first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries.

Learn more at https://www.bambulab.com.

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