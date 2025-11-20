circle x black
BCMGlobal appointed to support the advancement of the National Financing Support Services Company (NFSC) as a best-in-class independent loan servicer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

20 novembre 2025 | 19.54
LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCMGlobal, one of Europe's leading independent loan and mortgage servicing firms and an affiliate of LCM Partners, has been appointed to manage the National Financing Support Services Company (NFSC) and to support its advancement into a best-in-class independent loan servicer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Established by the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) and the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), NFSC plays a central role in strengthening the Kingdom's mortgage and consumer finance sectors. Its mandate supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives to diversify and deepen the national financial system.

Building on more than 25 years of experience across Europe, BCMGlobal will deploy a senior team to the Kingdom, including the forthcoming appointment of a Head of Servicing to lead the next phase of NFSC's development. The company will expand its service lines and local footprint, with plans to recruit and build operational capacity in Saudi Arabia. BCMGlobal's remit includes broadening NFSC's servicing capabilities beyond residential mortgages to encompass consumer and commercial loans, while introducing back-up servicing and facility agency services to support the region's evolving financial ecosystem.

These developments will provide critical infrastructure for both domestic institutions and international lenders seeking to participate in the Kingdom's rapidly growing financial markets. BCMGlobal has already seen strong early interest from leading global banks and investment houses, reflecting the quality of international engagement being drawn to the Kingdom's financial sector.

"With over 25 years of experience managing performing, re-performing and non-performing loans, BCMGlobal brings deep operational and data expertise to the Kingdom," said Simon Fitness, Chief Executive Officer of BCMGlobal. "We are committed to embedding ourselves within the local market - both operationally and as an employer - building teams and technology in the Kingdom that deliver world-class servicing aligned with the goals of Vision 2030."

Paul Burdell, Chief Executive Officer of LCM Partners, added: "Saudi Arabia continues to demonstrate world-class ambition and leadership in developing its financial markets. We are proud to play a supporting role alongside partners such as REDF and SRC, whose vision and commitment to excellence are helping shape a modern and dynamic financial services sector. BCMGlobal's servicing expertise, data capabilities and technology will complement these efforts and contribute to building an institution of enduring strength and capability in the NFSC."

With approximately €45 billion of assets under management and operations across five European jurisdictions, BCMGlobal provides end-to-end loan servicing, portfolio management and data analytics solutions for more than 125 financial institutions. Its appointment to work with NFSC marks a significant milestone in BCMGlobal's international expansion and underlines its role as a strategic partner in the evolution of financial services infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About BCMGlobal

BCMGlobal is one of Europe's leading independent loan and mortgage servicing firms, specialising in end-to-end asset management, loan administration and data-driven servicing technology. Operating across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, BCMGlobal manages more than €45 billion in assets and provides solutions to over 125 banking and financial institutions. BCMGlobal is part of the LC Financial Holdings group and an affiliate of LCM Partners.

Media Contact:Alison Swonnell Managing Director, Client SolutionsE: ASwonnell@LCMPartners.eu W: www.bcmglobal.com 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bcmglobal-appointed-to-support-the-advancement-of-the-national-financing-support-services-company-nfsc-as-a-best-in-class-independent-loan-servicer-in-the-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-302622202.html

