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Beelink Holds First Dividend Distribution Meeting

20 maggio 2026 | 04.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beelink, the company recognized for reliable compact computing solutions, convened its first shareholder dividend meeting in April, 2026, marking the initial payout under the company's 2024 employee shareholding plan.

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The meeting highlighted the company's achievements over the past year and outlined its roadmap for the future. Attendees reviewed the 2025 operating results and financial performance, and approved the profit distribution plan through a formal vote.

Building a Shared Future

The company has adopted a partnership model that closely ties employees' personal growth to the company's long-term success. By enabling every contributor to become a true partner, Beelink is putting into practice its philosophy of "shared responsibility, shared innovation, and shared rewards." The successful dividend distribution not only recognizes the dedication of all employees but also demonstrates the company's steady operations and ability to generate lasting value.

Looking Ahead

For Beelink, this milestone is only the beginning. The company will continue to prioritize product quality, uphold its three-year warranty, expand R&D, and advance AI-driven solutions in compact computing. Guided by dependable technology and consistent craftsmanship, Beelink seeks to build a deeper presence in its field while supporting partners and creating lasting value for every user.

About Beelink

Beelink is a Shenzhen‑based technology company specializing in compact computing solutions, including mini PCs, NAS devices, and AI workstations. It has introduced key innovations such as vapor-chamber cooling in mini PCs, AI-enabled microphones and speakers in AI PCs, and the smallest two-bay NAS system to date. These milestones reflect Beelink's commitment to innovation and to delivering practical, transformative experiences across its product ecosystem.

For more information, visit Beelink's official website: https://www.bee-link.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983008/Shareholders_approved_the_profit_distribution_plan_through_a_show_of_hands.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beelink-holds-first-dividend-distribution-meeting-302775974.html

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