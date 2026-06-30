Beyond Folding Bikes at EUROBIKE 2026 - DAHON Charts the Future of Green Mobility

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EUROBIKE 2026 concluded at Messe Frankfurt after four days of industry exchange. DAHON presented its "DAHON-V" technology suite and a portfolio of new bicycles built around it.

A Global Stage for Two-Wheeled InnovationUnder the theme "DAHON 2.0 – Beyond Folding Bikes," DAHON showcased heavy-duty folding bikes, lightweight e-bikes, tri-fold series and performance road bikes at Hall 12, Booth B29. The daily "WIN A DAHON" prize draw and "SPIN & WIN" lucky wheel maintained strong visitor engagement. At the outdoor demo area, F12-A24, visitors tested the new line-up across urban, road, and adventure-riding scenarios. EUROBIKE also marked the international debut of BICECO by DAHON.

Voice on the Industry's FutureDAHON Founder and CEO Dr. David T. Hon was interviewed by major European cycling media, including BikeBiz, BikeRadar, ELECTRIC BIKE, and Velo 101. He outlined the engineering principles behind DAHON-V Tech, explaining how advances in frame architecture can improve structural stiffness, power transfer, and ride quality across both folding and conventional bicycles.

Drawing on more than four decades in the folding-bike industry, Dr. Hon also contributed to two EUROBIKE panel discussions - "Form Follows Function: A Focus on Bicycle Product Design" and "Supply Chain Rebalancing in the Bike Industry."

"DAHON-V": A New Performance BenchmarkThe "DAHON-V" (DAHON-V Velocity Tech Suite) was the centrepiece of DAHON's showcase, featured models include:

Looking AheadAs EUROBIKE 2026 closes its doors, DAHON's exploration of technological innovation does not. DAHON will continue to advance two-wheeled green mobility and bring riders worldwide more creative bicycles and a freer, more sustainable way to live.

Media ContactEmail:marketing@dahon.com

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