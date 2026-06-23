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BLUETTI Wins EUPD Research "Top Innovation Award 2026" in Europe

23 giugno 2026 | 12.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, has been honored with the Top Innovation Award 2026 by EUPD Research in the Balcony PV category, recognizing the company's commitment to advancing accessible, intelligent, and user-centric solar energy solutions for households across Europe.

Presented by EUPD Research, a leading authority in renewable energy market intelligence and certification, the Top Innovation Award honors technologies that set new standards for innovation, performance, and market impact. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process that integrates independent market analysis, installer insights, and expert assessments, ensuring recognition is awarded only to solutions that provide measurable benefits to end users while advancing the global energy transition.

The recognition highlights BLUETTI's continued efforts to simplify residential energy adoption through innovative balcony solar solutions that enable homeowners, renters, and apartment residents to generate, store, and manage clean energy more efficiently. As demand for decentralized energy systems continues to grow across Europe, balcony photovoltaic systems have emerged as an increasingly important pathway for consumers seeking greater energy independence and lower electricity costs.

"Receiving the 2026 Top Innovation Award in the Balcony PV category is a strong validation of our commitment to innovation and user-centered product development," said Henrik, Head of Sales DACH at BLUETTI . "We believe that clean energy should be accessible to everyone, this recognition encourages us to continue developing solutions that make energy independence simpler and more achievable for households worldwide."

The award comes as BLUETTI continues to expand its ecosystem of residential energy storage solutions, integrating solar generation, energy storage, and intelligent energy management into seamless systems designed to maximize self-consumption and enhance resilience against rising energy costs and grid uncertainty.

As the global transition toward cleaner and more distributed energy systems accelerates, BLUETTI remains focused on delivering reliable, innovative technologies that empower consumers to take greater control of their energy future.

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup for power outages. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

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