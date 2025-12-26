circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Canton Fair's December Industry Thematic Event Focuses on Lighting, Electrical, Hardware, and Tools

26 dicembre 2025 | 11.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canton Fair has expanded its digital capabilities to boost high-quality foreign trade by introducing its year-round online platform featuring monthly industry themes. The December edition focuses on the Light & Electrical and Hardware & Tool categories, creating a central gateway for international buyers seeking new products and reliable suppliers. The platform invites industry professionals across global markets to access the digital showcase and discover new avenues for cooperation.

The Industry Thematic Event brings together a whole online sourcing chain through four integrated sections: Hot Products, Selected Exhibitors, Sourcing Request, and Industry Events, covering product exploration, supplier evaluation, demand posting, and engagement with industry insights. This structure is designed to facilitate matchmaking between buyers and suppliers, thereby enhancing the efficiency of cross-border business interactions.

In this month, the Hot Products section spotlights key offerings across Lighting Equipment, Electronic and Electrical Products, New Energy Resources, Tools, and Hardware.

Energy-efficient LED solutions and IoT-ready intelligent lighting systems anchor the lighting display. A top Foshan enterprise showcases its innovative series using Rayleigh scattering and nanotech to mimic natural sky spectra, with AI-personalized scenes via mobile app.

Power and network cables in accordance with standards in Europe, Africa, and other regions are complemented by IoT terminals designed for increasingly connected buildings.

Solar tools, storage batteries, and photovoltaic connectors reflect rising demand for adaptable new-energy applications. A Nasdaq-listed company showcases its new commercial & industrial energy storage system and 24.8%-efficiency N-type PV modules with robust adaptability.

Industrial hand tools, longer-endurance cordless power tools, and advanced fasteners round out the Tools and Hardware lineup.

The Selected Exhibitors section highlights companies with strong research capabilities, recognized international certifications, reliable supply chains, and overseas project experience. Emphasis on patented technologies, intelligent production systems, and green manufacturing practices helps buyers make informed decisions and progress quickly toward product sampling.

In the Sourcing Request section, overseas buyers post detailed sourcing specifications, including quantities, delivery timelines, and compliance standards, while suppliers can respond directly, expediting conversion of sourcing intent into viable transactions. Complementing these functions, the Industry Events section reviews product launches and application cases at the 138th Canton Fair, offering latest innovation and real projects for buyers' reference.

With continuous online operation and monthly industry thematic events, the Canton Fair strengthens precision matching, extends product exposure, and let Chinese manufacturing better meet global demand.

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851950/image_969985_34836801.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canton-fairs-december-industry-thematic-event-focuses-on-lighting-electrical-hardware-and-tools-302649597.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN53811 en US Arredamento_E_Design Energia Arredamento_E_Design Altro Meccanica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Tecnologia protagonista anche delle feste di Natale
News to go
Caro prezzi, vigilia di Natale più cara per le famiglie italiane
Kate Winslet debutta alla regia con 'Goodbye June’: "Così provo a cambiare l’industria" - Video
News to go
Vigilia di Natale, da Nord a Sud all'insegna delle tradizioni
News to go
Oro, nuovo record storico: superati i 4.400 dollari l'oncia
News to go
Ciclone invernale sull'Italia, settimana di Natale con maltempo e neve
Manovra: "Il Senato approva". Ma Giorgetti discute con Romeo in aula e poi esce - Video
Manovra, la protesta dell'opposizione in Senato: cartelli e opuscoli in Aula - Video
Signorini denuncia Corona, l'arrivo dell'ex re dei paparazzi in procura - Video
News to go
Viminale: "Massima attenzione a sicurezza di eventi e mercatini nelle festività natalizie"
News to go
Natale da record per il settore aereo
Milano-Cortina, Brignone: "Non so cosa riuscirò a fare, ce la sto mettendo tutta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza