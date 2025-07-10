circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Cap-Free, Hidden-Needle Onestep Lancing Pen Debuts in Spain--First Step of SteriLance's European Roll-out

10 luglio 2025 | 05.50
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MADRID, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriLance Medical, a global leader in personal blood-sampling solutions, today launches its breakthrough Onestep™ Lancing Device and companion SoftSense™ Lancets in Spain, marking the company's entry into Europe.

Onestep is the world's first cap-free, four-step lancing pen that keeps the needle hidden from start to finish and drives it with patent-protected Total Path Control™ (TPC) vertical-drive technology, delivering virtually painless sampling while halving preparatory motions. The devices are now available in Spain through select pharmacy outlets and partner e-commerce stores, with wider European roll-out to follow.

What makes Onestep different

In a recent evaluation with 30 frequent testers, 92 % reported "little or no pain," while 87 % felt safer because they never saw the needle.

Market context

Spain is home to an estimated 5.1 million adults with diabetes, one of the highest prevalence rates in Europe. Low-pain, easy-to-use devices such as Onestep can help improve adherence to daily self-monitoring, a cornerstone of effective diabetes management.

Availability

Onestep and SoftSense are now on sale in Spain via select brick-and-mortar pharmacies and partner e-commerce sites. Broader retail and pharmacy distribution across additional EU markets will commence in the coming months.

Compliance & resources

Onestep and SoftSense are CE-MDR and ISO 13485 certified and engineered for frequent, home-based capillary sampling.For more information about Onestep and to explore its features, visit:https://en.sterilance.com/innovative_products/onestep-lancing-device.For media or distribution enquiries, please contact: smu@sterilance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728413/image_5020157_8534348.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cap-free-hidden-needle-onestep-lancing-pen-debuts-in-spainfirst-step-of-sterilances-european-roll-out-302502067.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN27733 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Trump, la domanda su Epstein fa infuriare il presidente - Video
News to go
Unimpresa: "Sportelli bancari per la prima volta meno di 20mila in Italia"
News to go
Dazi Usa, altra proroga: Trump rinvia al 1° agosto
News to go
Temporali e bombe d'acqua sull'Italia, allerta maltempo in 14 regioni
News to go
Mediterraneo mai così caldo: il report di Greenpeace
News to go
Caldo record e consumi elettrici, Assoutenti: "Costa 550 euro al mese a famiglia"
News to go
Sciopero treni Trenitalia e Trenord il 7 e l'8 luglio: orari e fasce di garanzia
'Tempesta' a Milano, ribaltone meteo: grandine e diluvio dopo caldo record - Video
Putin lancia il Festival dei Brics: "Venite a cantare a Mosca" - Video
News to go
Al via i saldi estivi
Ostia, spiagge libere a Castelporziano senza bagni: il sit in di Forza Italia ai cancelli
Spiagge libere Castelporziano senza bagni, la denuncia di Forza Italia ai Cancelli - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza