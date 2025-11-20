circle x black
CCTV4: Premiere of Chinese Etiquette & Ceremonies: Understanding China Through the Lens of Li

20 novembre 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What lies at the heart of the Chinese spirit? China Media Group's flagship cultural program for 2025, Chinese Etiquette & Ceremonies, seeks to answer this question in a single word: Li — the traditional concept of etiquette and ritual propriety.

Chinese Etiquette & Ceremonies will premiere on November 21 at 10:30 PM on CCTV-1 (Comprehensive Channel), followed by a broader international broadcast on CCTV-4 (Chinese International Channel) starting on November 22 at 7:45 PM. This groundbreaking series invites viewers on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese civilization to explore its cultural foundations.

The 11-episode series examines how Li has shaped personal cultivation, family values, and social norms throughout history. It offers deep insight into the origins, evolution, and modern relevance of China's ritual and musical traditions. Visually and conceptually ambitious, the program blends interactive studio segments with immersive on-location documentaries. Advanced technologies, including LED virtual sets, real-time Visual Jockey effects, and TouchDesigner-driven audio-visual interactions, deliver a rich, immersive viewing experience that brings ancient heritage to life.

Nearly 50 esteemed guests — renowned scholars, artists, and film/television personalities — contribute their perspectives, making this series a true cultural event. This grand exploration of Chinese ritual culture — decoding the behavioral DNA of the Chinese people and celebrating the lasting legacy of Li — begins on the evening of November 21.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828290/CCTV4.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv4-premiere-of-chinese-etiquette--ceremonies-understanding-china-through-the-lens-of-li-302621155.html

