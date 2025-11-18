Celebrate Black Friday with ATTACK SHARK: New R85 HE Keyboard and Exclusive Gaming Gear Deals

circle x black
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black Friday approaches, gaming enthusiasts have another reason to celebrate. From November 18 to 29, ATTACK SHARK, a gaming peripheral brand specializing in affordable, high-performance mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and accessories, hosts its Black Friday event at www.attackshark.com, offering sitewide discounts up to 60% OFF.

This year's highlight is the R85 HE Rapid Trigger Magnetic Keyboard, a next-generation device engineered for precision and customization. Delivering 0.005mm rapid trigger accuracy, an 8000Hz polling rate,and 0.08ms latency, the R85 HE ensures near-instant input for competitive gaming. Its adjustable actuation points, snap tap, and last keystroke prioritization allow players to fine-tune performance, while dual key stroke (DKS) functionality enables multiple actions per key for dynamic in-game execution.

Beyond speed and precision, the R85 HE delivers an immersive experience with a customizable RGB lightbox for personalized lighting and a side multimedia knob for effortless sound control. Its five-layer acoustic design ensures a refined audio profile, while on-board memory and web-driver enable seamless customization across devices. During Black Friday, it is offered at 15% off, starting at just $67.99, marking one of the most competitive offers in its category.

ATTACK SHARK's Black Friday goes beyond a single launch, offering major discounts across top models: X3 Gaming Mouse at 23% off, X68 HE Magnetic Keyboard at 20% off, X11 Gaming Mouse at 23% off, R5Ultra 8K Carbon Fiber Gaming Mouse at 23% off, and R11 Ultra 8K Carbon Fiber Gaming Mouse at 15% off. Fans can also enjoy bundle deals with extra savings and a free mouse pad.

Adding to the excitement, ATTACK SHARK will host two giveaway rounds: two X85 keyboards from November 18-22, then two X6 mice from November 23-28. Early subscribers enjoy extra savings: $5 off for purchases over $40, $10 off for $100+, and $20 off for $200+. Additionally, every order over $99 will receive a random gift. 

To celebrate the Black Friday peak on November 28 (PST), all purchases made that day will include an official ATTACK SHARK plush mascot. With its combination of cutting-edge engineering, versatile customization,and exclusive holiday offers, ATTACK SHARK aims to make high-performance gaming gear accessible to a wider audience. 

For more information, please visit www.attackshark.com. To place an order, please visit the ATTACK SHARK Amazon Store for the US, UK, Europe, and Japan.

