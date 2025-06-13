circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 06:06
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

China's culture celebrated in Brussels

13 giugno 2025 | 06.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily

The opening ceremony of "An Encounter with Chinese Culture: Jiangsu Week of the Grand Canal Culture" took place on Tuesday in Brussels, an event of China's Jiangsu province that has received a warm welcome from both local residents and cultural experts.

As part of a series of events to celebrate the year 2025 as the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, the event is co-hosted by the Mission of China to the EU, the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, and the Jiangsu International Culture Association.

During the opening ceremony, He Liping, a sand artist, displayed to the audience how she drew a sand picture about eight meters in length at the site. On the left, Belgium is depicted with Bruges' fairy tale charm, with red kestrels, blooming poppies, Smurfs at the Atomium, Tintin in the Grand Place, and EU landmarks. On the right, the canal culture features the cities of Changzhou and Wuxi, Jiangsu province, with giant pandas and cherry blossoms surrounding ancient bridges.

Cao Weiping, a tea snack artist from Changzhou, was present at the opening ceremony and the subsequent events, teaching audiences about the methods of making such snacks.

"Tea snacks date to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), when drinking tea was so popular among both intellectuals and ordinary people that snacks for them naturally appeared. So it's fair to say that our tea snacks have a history of over 1,400 years, made of daily food and carved delicately in the shapes of different fruits in different seasons," she said.

A Spanish violinist, Marina Martin, toured the Millennia-old Canal, Charm of Jiangsu exhibition and was interested in the exhibit of Chinese instruments, including the erhu, a traditional musical instrument.

"I loved the Butterfly Lovers' Violin Concerto when I first listened to it," she said, recalling previous visits to China. "I think music transcends borders, and events like this really help different peoples appreciate each other's culture."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710221/903118b46550dbe68b36f73ff81fc94.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-culture-celebrated-in-brussels-302480902.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN09791 en US Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Roma, microcar investita da tram: la dinamica, videoselfie da nostro inviato sul posto
Taormina, fan in delirio per Henry Cavill: "Felice di essere qui"
News to go
Allarme Onu: "122 milioni di sfollati 'forzati' nel mondo"
Usa, continuano scontri tra autorità e manifestanti in varie città: cosa sta succedendo
News to go
Migranti, scoperta truffa sul click day. Meloni: "Combattiamo l'illegalità"
News to go
Acconto Imu 2025, cosa c'è da sapere
Luca Zingaretti: "Il segreto tra me e Luisa Ranieri? La verità, ma con dolcezza"
News to go
Vacanze estive sempre più care per gli italiani: la denuncia
News to go
Referendum, Schlein: "Grazie a oltre 14 milioni di persone che hanno deciso di votare"
News to go
Attacco aereo russo su Ucraina, Polonia allerta i caccia
News to go
Volkswagen, 20mila posti di lavoro in meno entro 2030
News to go
Referendum, si vota domenica 8 e lunedì 9 giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza