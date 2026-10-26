Coway Airmega Mighty2 Named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, South Korea's leading wellness tech company, announced that its flagship air purifier, the Airmega Mighty2 (AP-1512N), has been named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the Household category.

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and evaluated each contender on key factors including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. In its feature, TIME praised the Airmega Mighty2 as "The double-duty air purifier," highlighting its ability to seamlessly perform both powerful air purification and real-time indoor air quality monitoring.

This recognition marks a significant milestone, reaffirming Coway's long-standing technological expertise and strong brand authority accumulated in the global air purifier market. Building on the decade-long legacy of its predecessor (Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH) — a 12-year NYT Wirecutter Top Pick and 2026 Hall of Fame inductee — the Airmega Mighty2 elevates the indoor air care experience for a new generation, combining proven reliability with intuitive usability and modern aesthetics.

Engineered for medium to large spaces, the Airmega Mighty2 delivers powerful, energy-efficient performance tailored for modern households:

"Being recognized in TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 validates our commitment to combining superior filtration performance with thoughtful, user-centric design," said a Coway official. "We are thrilled to see our latest air care innovation recognized on the world stage as we prepare to bring this award-winning experience to even more consumers worldwide."

The Airmega Mighty2 is currently available in North America at Cowaymega.com, with regional availability in Europe and Australia scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

For more information about Coway products, visit Coway's official regional stores in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Australia. It will also be available on Coway's Amazon Brand Store (Europe) and Amazon Brand Store (Australia).

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway (KRX: 021240), the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading global innovator dedicated to enhancing everyday life through state-of-the-art environmental home appliances and premium wellness solutions. Renowned for its industry-leading water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets, Coway expands its premium sleep and wellness brand, BEREX, to advance the global lifestyle sector with smart mattresses and advanced massage chairs. Driven by intensive research and award-winning engineering, Coway continues to accelerate its business across major markets, including Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coway-airmega-mighty2-named-to-times-best-inventions-of-2026-302919126.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.