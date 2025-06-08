DMEGC Solar awarded Top Performer 2025 PV Module by Kiwa PVEL

JINHUA, China, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar, a leading global manufacturer of high-efficiency solar modules, has been recognized as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL's 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, reinforcing its commitment to quality, durability, and innovation in solar technology.

The PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published annually by Kiwa PVEL, is the industry's most rigorous independent testing program for photovoltaic module reliability and performance. DMEGC Solar's inclusion in the 2025 Top Performers List highlights the company's excellence in product reliability, backed by extensive testing under extreme environmental and operational conditions.

DMEGC Solar modules have consistently performed well in PVEL's Product Qualification Program, excelling in multiple tests like thermal cycling, damp heat, mechanical stress, PID and LID+LETID. The recognition underscores DMEGC Solar's dedication to manufacturing high-performance, long-lasting solar modules that meet global standards. With this achievement, DMEGC Solar reinforces its position as a trusted partner for developers, EPCs, and investors seeking reliable solar solutions.

"We're pleased to announce that DMEGC Solar has received Top Performer status in our 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "Over the past five Scorecards, DMEGC has demonstrated strong performance and reliability. We congratulate them on this achievement and look forward to seeing more high-quality products from them in the future."

"Kiwa PVEL's Scorecard plays a vital role in strengthening DMEGC's brand recognition and reputation for high-quality, reliable solar modules. Our strong performance in the Scorecard helps build trust with buyers and expand our presence in global markets. Participating in Kiwa PVEL's rigorous extended reliability testing not only validates the durability and efficiency of our products but also highlights our commitment to excellence in advanced manufacturing. We are proud to be part of this industry-leading program, which showcases our dedication to quality and innovation." said Xu Qiao, Managing Director at DMEGC Solar.

It is worth mentioning that this is the fifth consecutive year that DMEGC Solar has won the Top Performer award. In addition, DMEGC has been rated as a " Top PV Module Brand" by EUPD Research for eight consecutive years, has been selected as a BNEF Tier 1 Module Manufacturer for six consecutive years, and has achieved leading ratings in the PV industry in CDP and MSCI ESG ratings.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704151/DMEGC_Solar_wins_Top_Performer_in_Kiwa_PVEL_s_2025_PV_Module_Reliability_Scorecard.jpg

