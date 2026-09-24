DoGo Power Launches Commercially‑Available Grid‑Forming ESS for C&I and Utility‑Scale Projects

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoGo Power has debuted its new grid‑forming energy storage system (ESS) portfolio for commercial & industrial (C&I) and utility‑scale applications, with all units ready for immediate global shipment. Built on its in‑house 4S platform integrating EMS, PMS, BMS and PCS, DoGo Power addresses persistent industry pain points including high CAPEX, complex on‑site installation, inflexible capacity design, and tightening grid‑code requirements for grid‑forming capability.

For C&I applications, the flagship 1.672 MWh 10‑foot Container consolidates functionality equivalent to six 260 kWh+ ESS units, one combiner cabinet, one on/off‑grid cabinet and one isolation transformer. It cuts initial CAPEX by 1.2 US‑cents/Wh and reduces footprint by 35%, while lowering field labour costs and shortening project timelines by 5‑7 days. Operating as a self‑contained microgrid, the product supports multi‑energy inputs and delivers seamless grid‑tied/islanded switching within 20 ms. Fine‑tiered capacity options and compatibility with third‑party inverters help asset owners right‑size systems and maximise reuse of existing hardware.

Tailored for remote and geographically‑constrained utility sites, DoGo Power's 10‑foot All‑in‑One ESS weighs under 22 tonnes, doubling viable project locations versus conventional 20‑foot containers. Multiple units can be grouped for maritime shipping to fit a standard 20‑foot container footprint, lowering ocean freight expenses. For land‑based deliveries to sites with restricted access, individual 10‑foot containers can be transported separately. Factory pre‑commissioning and quick‑connect terminals reduce complicated field‑side work. Its Dynamic C‑Rate Architecture enables operators to deploy a 2‑hour baseline configuration and add DC expansion cabinets to dynamically adjust C‑Rates as operational needs evolve.

Separately, DoGo Power has recently completed delivery of an off‑grid PV‑ESS microgrid demonstration project in Pagerungan Kecil, Indonesia. Previously, the location had no access to the main utility grid, suffering unstable power supply and high electricity costs of 35 US‑cents/kWh. Since deploying DoGo Power's solution, electricity costs for over 3,000 local residents have fallen by 81%. Over its full lifecycle, the system will deliver more than 26 million kWh of stable power and cut carbon‑dioxide emissions by over 22,000 tonnes.

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