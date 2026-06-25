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Dongguan's art toys debut at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival

25 giugno 2026 | 17.23
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South:

On June 23 (local time), the 50th Annecy International Animation Film Festival opened in the French town of Annecy. More than ten art toy companies from Dongguan, known as "China's Art Toy Capital," participated in a joint exhibition, showcasing more than 100 original creations across a wide range of categories, including mecha figures, plush toys, metal model toys, and PVC collectibles.

Founded in 1960, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival is one of the world's four major animation festivals and is widely regarded as the "Oscars of Animation." Sixty-six years ago, China's first ink-wash animated film Baby Tadpoles Look for Their Mother, received an award here. Today, Dongguan's art toys have appeared on the same stage in physical form, reflecting the evolution of Chinese creativity over more than half a century.

As China's only "Art Toy Capital," Dongguan is home to over 8,000 toy manufacturers and nearly 1,500 supporting enterprises, accounting for nearly 85 percent of China's art toy production. One out of every four animation-related merchandise products worldwide is made in Dongguan. In Shipai Town, the industry's most concentrated area, the entire process—from design and prototyping to manufacturing—can be completed within a 15-minute drive, with the fastest turnaround from design to mass production taking as little as 10 days.

Dongguan is currently developing a 112.2-square-kilometer art toy cultural and tourism district, with the goal of creating a destination where visitors can experience, purchase, and enjoy art toys. This August, the 16th China International Animation Copyright Fair will be held in Shipai Town in Dongguan, inviting art toy companies and enthusiasts from around the world to participate.

 

 

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000523/2026_06_25_141502_352.mp4 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000519/2026_06_25_142115_978.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000520/2026_06_25_142154_189.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000521/2026_06_25_142129_569.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000522/2026_06_25_142143_370.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dongguans-art-toys-debut-at-the-annecy-international-animation-film-festival-302810889.html

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