Dornan Engineering Group expands Executive Leadership Team with four Divisional Managing Directors

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dornan Engineering Group ('Dornan' or the 'Group') is pleased to announce the promotion and appointment of four Division Managing Directors to expand the depth of its Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and support the continued development of the organisation across Europe. The Division leaders are:

These appointments position Dornan to meet accelerating demand in advanced technology, biopharma, and critical infrastructure markets across Europe. These leaders bring a breadth of expertise, leadership experience, sectoral knowledge and established relationships with Dornan's clients. In addition to the Managing Directors, the ELT includes Barry O'Hea, Group Procurement Director and Darren Tutty, Group Finance Director. The Group Managing Director of the ELT is Micheál O'Connor.

Dave has over 40 years' construction industry experience and has established and built all the major electrical and instrumentation life sciences projects for Dornan Engineering since 1995. He has led the high-quality execution of complex programmes for the largest blue-chip life sciences organisations in Ireland and across Europe.

Brendan has 37 years of construction experience and has been instrumental in delivering major projects from inception through commissioning and handover. He has been central to Dornan's largest data centre programmes and JV portfolio, applying deep-sector expertise to complex, fast-paced delivery environments. Brendan has extensive experience overseeing projects across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.

Derek, an electrical and electronic engineer with over 20 years of construction experience, has successfully delivered projects ranging in size from €3 million to €300 million across multiple sectors. He has been instrumental in developing Dornan's data centre expertise has built the company's general contracting capability in this sector.

Ronan has over 21 years of experience in the industry across a range of sectors including pharmaceutical, industrial, commercial, educational, retail and healthcare. Ronan established Dornan in the UK market and has successfully positioned the company as one of a select number of Tier One mechanical and electrical providers across all aspects of the industry.

"I congratulate these leaders who consistently demonstrate the qualities our clients value most, including clear communication, sound judgement and the ability to deliver complex work with precision. I have every confidence in their aptitude to guide our teams and provide essential continuity of superior service to our clients. This structure enables us to best service the needs of both our clients and our teams going forward," said Brian Acheson, Chief Executive Officer, Dornan.

Acheson continued "In Dornan we have a structured succession planning programme which fosters a culture of nurturing talent in the business and promoting from within which affords opportunities for many in the company."

Since being acquired by Turner Construction Company in early 2025, Dornan has continued to grow its team to meet rising demand for its services across Europe. The combination of Turner's global reach and Dornan's expertise has strengthened both organisations and enhanced the support provided to clients.

About DornanDornan is a construction company primarily delivering mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation disciplines across the Data Centre, Life Sciences, Semiconductor, Commercial, Education and Transport Sectors. In addition, Dornan also provides GC and CSA services to its Data Centre industry clients. Dornan operates extensively across Ireland, UK and Europe working for some of the world's most admired companies. Dornan is wholly owned by Turner Construction Company. For further information visit www.dornangroup.com.

